Quiddity Engineering Launches New Environmental Division Service Line

HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quiddity Engineering, a full-service civil engineering firm, announced the formation of an Environmental Division to deepen its alignment with the business needs and priorities of its clients.

The Environmental Division will provide a suite of services to navigate the multitude of federal, state, and local regulations and permit requirements to support all of Quiddity's business lines/markets.

Services provided to clients include environmental constraints analysis, waters of the U.S. and wetland delineations, Clean Water Act Section 404/408 permitting, compensatory mitigation plan development, federally listed threatened and endangered species assessments, Phase I Environmental Site Assessments, and environmental construction inspections.

"We are very pleased to grow our company's capabilities through the addition of our environmental services team," said Clayton Black, Quiddity CEO. "We look forward to delivering added value for our clients with this expanded range of services, and to further enhancing our collaborative approach to project delivery."

Ryan Ingram will lead the new practice line out of Quiddity's Round Rock office. He has more than 17 years of experience in the natural resources and engineering industry and has completed environmental assignments on a wide variety of project types across Texas. He has a diverse technical skillset and understands regulatory triggers/thresholds and permitting requirements for agencies such as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD). Over the last 6 years, he has been the General Engineering Consultant (GEC) Environmental Lead for multiple Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) programs which have allowed him to gain a deep understanding of the TxDOT NEPA process.

"Quiddity has such an incredible reputation in Texas," Ryan said. "I'm eager to team up with my colleagues and provide proactive solutions to keep projects on track and in compliance with numerous federal, state, and local regulations. Experience has taught me that no project is the same - each has its own challenges. I look forward to proactively planning and efficiently delivering quality technical reports and permit applications to exceed clients' expectations and positively impact the communities we serve."

About Quiddity Engineering

Quiddity is an Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firm providing innovative civil engineering solutions for public infrastructure and private development projects. Acclaimed as both a Top Workplace and Best Places to Work, Quiddity is a full-service civil engineering, planning, surveying and consulting firm with more than 650 employees in 10 offices across Texas. Our team is organized around 11 services that support nearly 20 public and private market sectors. From wastewater treatment and highway design, to multi-family housing and master-planned communities, we've been building community, inside and out, since 1976. For more information, visit https://quiddity.com .

