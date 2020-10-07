Quility Brings the Power of Choice to Insurance Marketplace

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quility today announced the launch of its digital platform, designed to revolutionize the process of shopping for and purchasing life insurance. With a mission to provide choice and simplicity in an industry that is perceived to be complex, Quility provides the opportunity for its clients to get the coverage they need on their terms.

Quility is backed by more than 4,000 licensed insurance agents nationwide, a recent combination of partner companies Symmetry Financial Group and Asurea Insurance Services. With licensed agents available for virtual and in-person consultations, Quility provides its clients with convenient access to expert advice and support when shopping for and purchasing life insurance. If a client prefers to purchase a policy online, Quility provides a ten-minute digital application that generally requires no medical exam. Quility's seamless digital platform offers support from a licensed agent throughout the process should a client have questions about coverage.

"We created Quility to meet our clients where they are, providing the power of choice in how they prefer to shop for and purchase life insurance," said Casey Watkins, Co-Founder of Quility. "Whether it's through a video consultation or our online application, our goal is to provide simplicity and choice every step of the way. Life insurance is so important, and we want to make it as simple as possible for American families to get the coverage they need."

Quility insurance agents are available to connect clients with a suite of life insurance solutions including mortgage protection, term life insurance, and Debt Free Life, a turnkey program designed to eliminate debt in nine years or less without any additional expenses to the client.

Quility uses innovative and proprietary technology to modernize the process of qualifying for and purchasing life insurance. The Quility digital platform offers clients the option to apply for life insurance online through a ten-minute application with the support of a licensed insurance agent. To learn more, visit quility.com.

