Insurtech earns Gold for Insurance Company of the Year and Bronze for Best Female Entrepreneur

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quility, an award-wining insurtech company transforming insurance distribution through technology and innovation, today announced it has been named the winner of two Stevie® Awards at the 24th Annual American Business Awards®: a Gold Stevie® Award in the Insurance Company of the Year (Medium-Sized Company) category, and a Bronze Stevie® Award recognizing Co-Founder Meredith Ellison in the Best Female Entrepreneur category.

Quility honored with two Stevie Awards in the 2026 American Business Awards.

The American Business Awards is a premiere business awards program, recognizing many types of organizations, between public and private, for-profit to non-profit. More than 3,700 were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Quility was nominated in the Insurance Company of the Year (Medium-Sized Company) category and Meredith Ellison was nominated in the Best Female Entrepreneur category.

GOLD STEVIE® AWARD: Insurance Company of the Year

Quility's Gold Stevie recognition reflects its sustained momentum as a category-defining force in life insurance technology. The company has built an integrated ecosystem of proprietary insurtech solutions — from lead generation and client engagement to policy comparison, quoting, and placement — grounded in a collaborative feedback loop with thousands of agents nationwide. By placing agents at the center of both its product development and distribution strategy, Quility has transformed what has traditionally been a complex, fragmented process into a seamless, people-first experience.

Judges praised the submission as "a highly impressive entry with strong market recognition, supported by awards and consistent industry visibility," noting that "the impact is clear." Panelists also highlighted Quility's rapid product expansion and differentiated agent-first model, calling it "the real agent approach the insurance industry needs — combining professional expertise with authentic client care."

"Winning a Gold Stevie is a tremendous honor, but what this recognition really reflects is the work of our agents," commented Steve Fletcher, President of Quility. "They are our research and development function — they shape our platforms as much as our developers do. When you build with that kind of feedback loop, the results speak for themselves."

BRONZE STEVIE® AWARD: Best Female Entrepreneur – Meredith Ellison

Meredith Ellison, Co-Founder of Quility and Symmetry Financial Group, was recognized for her purpose-driven leadership across both the business and broader community. As the architect of The Ripple Model™ — Quility's internally developed framework for organizational culture — Ellison has guided more than $2.5 million in community donations, over 1,600 volunteer hours through Quility Impact Day, $15,000 in Hurricane Helene relief, and nine clean water projects internationally. Her leadership has also shaped Quility's Women+ programming, LeaderLabs initiative, and ongoing commitment to whole-person well-being for staff and agents alike.

"I've always believed that the actions we take ripple outward and change things — for our agents, our employees, our communities, and the people they serve," said Meredith Ellison, Co-Founder and Chief Well-Being Officer of Quility. "To be recognized as a female entrepreneur in that context is humbling. This is for every woman building something meaningful and refusing to separate profit from people and purpose."

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"Organizations across the United States continue to set a high standard for innovation and performance," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The breadth and quality of nominations submitted to the 2026 American Business Awards reflect a dynamic and competitive business environment, where organizations are finding new ways to drive growth, deliver value, and make an impact. We congratulate this year's Stevie Award winners and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2026 Stevie winners are available at ABA.StevieAwards.com.

About Quility

Quility empowers agents with industry-leading sales enablement platforms and a suite of proprietary, fully digital insurance products, creating a frictionless experience from quote to underwriting to policy placement. Quility makes the insurance process easy for industry professionals and their clients. With Quility, life insurance doesn't have to be prickly. To learn more, visit quility.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, as well as the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at https://www.StevieAwards.com.

SOURCE Quility