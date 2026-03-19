Quility Named "InsurTech Company of the Year" in 10th Annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

ASHEVILLE, N.C., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quility, an award-winning insurtech company transforming insurance distribution through technology and innovation, today announced it was selected as winner of the "InsurTech Company of the Year" award in the 10th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market today.

Quility announced Winner of 2026 InsurTech of the Year

Quility has built a breakthrough suite of insurtech solutions centered on strengthening the connection between digital innovation and people-first insurance protection. Quility offers exclusive access to leading life insurance products, alongside an integrated suite of proprietary sales enablement technologies designed to streamline the end-to-end insurance journey for both agents and clients.

"With Quility, insurtech innovation is grounded in real-world distribution expertise," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "The company has demonstrated a clear ability to blend intelligent automation, proprietary digital infrastructure and agent-centric design to modernize life insurance sales. By building an integrated ecosystem that supports both productivity and client trust, Quility is helping reshape how protection products are delivered in today's digital-first financial landscape. We're pleased to recognize Quility as our 'InsurTech Company of the Year.'"

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a wide range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrencies, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and more. The 2026 program represents a milestone year, reflecting a decade of spotlighting the companies driving measurable innovation across the global financial technology ecosystem.

"The technology we've built at Quility exists to make our agents better at the human side of this work — not to replace it. Our agents shape our products and platforms as much as our developers do, because they're connecting with families every day," said Brandon Ellison, CEO of Quility. "We're proud to be recognized by FinTech Breakthrough for our efforts in prioritizing the human connection in insurance technology."

By leveraging trusted collaboration with agents in their distribution channels to create a mutually beneficial feedback loop, Quility continuously refines its platform strategy, accelerates product development cycles and introduces solutions that directly address evolving market needs for both agents and clients. Its suite of technology supports the full insurance sales enablement journey, from lead generation and client engagement to policy comparison, quoting and placement, helping to simplify what has traditionally been a complex and fragmented process.

About Quility



Quility empowers agents with industry-leading sales enablement platforms and a suite of proprietary, fully digital insurance products, creating a frictionless experience from quote to underwriting to policy placement. Quility makes the insurance process easy for industry professionals and their clients. With Quility, life insurance doesn't have to be prickly. To learn more visit quility.com.

About FinTech Breakthrough



Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring breakthrough innovation in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the standout achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories that include Payments, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrency, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SOURCE Quility