Quility Launches Switchboard Funnel, Offering Agents a Streamlined Approach to Sales and Engagement

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning insurtech, Quility, has announced the launch of its proprietary platform, Switchboard® Funnel™. Funnel brings life insurance agents an all-in-one sales enablement solution, delivering a simplified, intuitive and effective experience. From lead nurturing to product recommendations and quoting, Switchboard Funnel's single interface encompasses every component of an agent's workflow.

In early August, Quility announced the acquisition of Ninja Technologies LLC which provided the company with immediate access to new, cutting-edge marketing and communication automations and expedited the development and launch of Switchboard Funnel.

With Switchboard Funnel, agents have the tools they need to save time and increase productivity. Through the integration of Funnel's qualifier forms and dynamic scripting feature, agents can tailor their conversations and provide clients with best-fit recommendations — effortlessly and in real time. Furthermore, Funnel offers sales team reporting with live activity leaderboards, lead market integration and daily task lists aimed at reducing effort and increasing conversions.

"Switchboard Funnel is unique in that it's built by insurance agents, for insurance agents," said Quility President, Steve Fletcher. "It's a targeted solution that is easy to use, flexible to optimize and designed to seamlessly integrate with Quility's suite of proprietary offerings. We're thrilled to be placing this powerful sales enablement platform into the hands of agents."

Switchboard Funnel provides agents with every tool needed to nurture leads, access scripts, run product recommendations and quoting, manage underwriting and access carrier electronic applications. The platform is designed to significantly improve the agent experience and is well-positioned to serve the ever-evolving needs of the life insurance industry.

Quility empowers agents with industry-leading sales enablement platforms and a suite of proprietary, fully digital insurance products, creating a frictionless experience from quote to underwriting to policy placement. Quility makes the insurance process easy for industry professionals and their clients. With Quility, life insurance doesn't have to be prickly. To learn more visit quility.com .

