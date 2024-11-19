Quility Wins US FinTech Award 2024, Named "InsurTech of the Year"

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North Carolina-based insurtech, Quility, was named "InsurTech of the Year" via the 2024 US FinTech Awards.

These awards are presented by FinTech Intel and aim to celebrate the achievements of the country's best and brightest. Award categories cover all areas of the fintech industry and submissions are judged by an independent panel of experts.

Receiving a US FinTech Award comes on the heels of an impressive year for Quility. Post this Quility, Award-Winning Insurtech

Quility President, Steve Fletcher, was among the company's leaders in attendance at the black-tie ceremony held on November 14 in New York City. Fletcher said, "Winning Insurtech of the Year is a tremendous honor, especially given the incredible list of finalists in this category. This recognition inspires us to continue pushing boundaries and delivering the exceptional solutions our agents and clients deserve. Quility's insurance sales have always been led by agents and supported by technology. We are honored to be celebrated for that approach."

Receiving a US FinTech Award comes on the heels of an impressive year for Quility. In 2024, the company added a new suite of instant issue, digital whole life insurance offerings, acquired Ninja Technologies LLC, and launched Switchboard® Funnel™— a proprietary platform offering life insurance agents an all-in-one sales enablement solution.

"This recognition reflects our commitment to redefining the insurance experience through cutting-edge technology and customer-centric solutions," said Quility Founder and CEO, Brandon Ellison. "We are proud to be designing the future of our industry and grateful to our staff and agents who made this achievement possible. Here's to our continued growth in 2025!"

About Quility

Quility empowers agents with industry-leading sales enablement platforms and a suite of proprietary, fully digital insurance products, creating a frictionless experience from quote to underwriting to policy placement. Quility makes the insurance process easy for industry professionals and their clients. With Quility, life insurance doesn't have to be prickly. To learn more visit quility.com.

SOURCE Quility