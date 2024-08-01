Quilted Northern® Bath Tissue Launches New Keep It Quilted® Campaign

The Quilted Queens share the message of quilted comfort only Quilted Northern® bath tissue delivers. Post this

When the Quilted Queens show up to share how Quilted Northern® can make lives better, shoppers find themselves in an '80s inspired rock video. The Queens sing facts and entertain shoppers with this memorable tune while also pointing consumers toward the cushiest, comfiest one: the one with quilted comfort.

"We wanted to build a campaign to help Quilted Northern® break through the noise in the category, and most importantly, be able to communicate WHY our target consumer should choose Quilted Northern®," said Priti Lokre, Quilted Northern® senior brand building manager.

"What makes Quilted Northern® different is our quilted comfort – whether it's the three cushy layers of Quilted Northern Ultra Plush or the softness, strength and environmental manufacturing benefits that Quilted Northern Ultra Soft & Strong® can provide – it's all about giving our consumers the comfort they want," Lokre continued.

Quilted Northern® consumers care about quality, and the campaign's fresh, innovative approach is founded on the insight that when our consumers find a product they love, they want to share it.

Designed in partnership with Orchard Creative, the new campaign captures consumers' attention in a way that has not been done before in this category. In addition to creating an unforgettable song to help deliver the message of quilted comfort, the Quilted Queens were purposefully cast to be real women who are authentic, credible, and diverse but are united by a common mission– to share the quilted comfort of Quilted Northern®.

Look for the new campaign, launched this month, on television, major streaming services, streaming audio and social media.

