Quince Is Finally in Canada--and High-Quality Luxury Essentials Just Got More Affordable

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quince, the brand redefining modern luxury through elevated quality, timeless design, and radically fair prices, today announced its official launch in Canada, marking the company's first international market expansion and making its products now available to Canadian customers.

Canadian customers can now shop a curated assortment of Quince's best-selling apparel, accessories, and home essentials, from Grade-A Mongolian cashmere sweaters to fine European linen bedding, all crafted with the meticulous attention to detail and uncompromising quality that define the brand. The full Canadian experience is available at quince.ca , with the Quince app on the App Store now and Google Play coming soon.

The official launch builds on strong early momentum following an initial soft introduction to the country and reflects sustained demand from Canadian customers eager to access Quince's signature craftsmanship, premium materials, and lasting value. To support continued growth, Quince has established a dedicated team based in Toronto to oversee operations and continued expansion.

"Our mission has always been to make luxury essentials accessible to more people, and officially expanding into Canada is a meaningful milestone for Quince," said Laurent Duray, Head of International at Quince. "We've heard from Canadians for years who wanted easier access to our products, and we're excited to now deliver a seamless, localized experience."

Canadian shoppers will enjoy the same enduring designs, premium fabrics, and radically fair pricing that have made Quince a trusted brand among millions of customers in the US. All prices on the Canadian site include duties and taxes, ensuring full transparency at checkout with no unexpected fees at delivery. Customers also benefit from free shipping and 365-day returns, making shopping with Quince simple and worry-free.

''Canadian customers expect quality, transparency, and value-and Quince was built for exactly that," said Kelly Olsen, Head of Canada at Quince. "This launch brings Canadians direct access to beautifully made essentials, with upfront pricing, no surprise fees, and a shopping experience designed specifically for their needs."

Founded in 2019, Quince partners directly with world-class factories, many of which also produce for leading luxury brands, to create high-quality essentials without traditional markups. By eliminating middlemen and excess costs, Quince delivers timeless pieces designed to last across apparel, home, jewellery, bags, and more - including refreshed bedding, signature outerwear and cashmere, and activewear designed for everyday comfort. Canadians can shop the official launch today at quince.ca or download the Quince app on the App Store .

About Quince

Quince is a modern lifestyle brand on a mission to create luxury essentials at radically fair prices. By partnering directly with top factories and using a manufacturer-to-consumer model, Quince eliminates traditional markups to deliver timeless design, exceptional quality, and everyday value across apparel, home, jewellery, travel, and more.

