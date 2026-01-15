Quince Partners Exclusively with A$AP Rocky on DON'T BE DUMB Vinyl and Limited-Edition Apparel

Only at Quince. Limited quantities available.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quince, the brand redefining modern luxury through uncompromising quality and accessible prices, announces a partnership with multi-hyphenate artist, entrepreneur, actor, and fashion icon A$AP Rocky to celebrate the release of DON'T BE DUMB, the artist's highly anticipated first studio album in over seven years marking a long-awaited return that blends music, fashion and visual storytelling.

A$AP ROCKY x QUINCE SHIRTHEAD EXCLUSIVE VINYL

The collaboration features a limited-edition vinyl with a custom, co-branded cover exclusively at Quince.com, alongside a DON'T BE DUMB Quince-exclusive t-shirt. The artwork from the Quince x A$AP Rocky exclusive limited-edition vinyl draws directly from The Shirthead, one of the album's central characters—an iconic, fabric-formed figure that represents identity as something worn, lived in, and constantly evolving.

"This collaboration reflects how we think about modern luxury," said Antonieta Moreland, Head of Brand at Quince. "Great design, cultural relevance, and access should never be mutually exclusive."

The vinyl edition of DON'T BE DUMB transforms the album into a tangible home collectible for A$AP Rocky fans and record collectors alike. More than a record, it's a design piece and cultural artifact, reflecting Rocky's immersive world-building and Quince's commitment to thoughtful craftsmanship and timeless quality.

Expanding the partnership further, Quince will also release a limited DON'T BE DUMB t-shirt, inspired by the album's exclusive artwork. Crafted from 100% organic cotton in a premium slub jersey, the tee reflects Quince's dedication to elevated essentials while marrying the spirit of the album with apparel.

By partnering directly with A$AP Rocky and his creative team, Quince continues to push beyond traditional retail boundaries, bringing culturally significant collaborations to life without traditional markups or gatekeeping.

The DON'T BE DUMB exclusive vinyl ($22.99) and limited-edition t-shirt ($50) will be available beginning January 16, 2026, only at quince.com, while supplies last.

About Quince

Quince is a modern lifestyle brand on a mission to create luxury essentials at radically fair prices. By partnering directly with world-class factories and creators, Quince delivers exceptional quality, timeless design, and cultural relevance across apparel, home, accessories, and more, without traditional markups.

Media Contact:

Antonieta Moreland

Head of Brand, Quince

[email protected]

SOURCE Quince