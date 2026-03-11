Quince Raises $500M Series E, Resulting in $10.1B Valuation to Accelerate the Manufacturer-to-Consumer Platform

The milestone reflects investor conviction in a fundamentally different retail model designed to eliminate the inefficiencies embedded in traditional pricing.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quince, the consumer technology platform redefining how premium goods are produced, priced, and distributed, today announced a $500 million Series E financing led by ICONIQ, with participation from Basis Set Ventures, Wellington Management, Wndrco, Marcy Venture Partners, Ballie Gifford, Notable Capital and DST Global. The financing results in a post-money valuation of $10.1 billion and will support the continued growth and global expansion of Quince's proprietary Manufacturer-to-Consumer (M2C) operating system.

Quince began by testing a simple premise: premium quality should not require legacy retail markups. The company first proved the model in material-led categories such as cashmere, where composition and craftsmanship are measurable. As customers returned and demand expanded, growth followed, not through trend cycles, but through supply chain innovation and AI designed to deliver consistent quality and pricing at scale. Today, Quince is a platform that serves millions of customers across a broad set of categories, with repeat purchasing reinforcing that trust is anchored in the system, not in any single product.

The explanation behind that momentum is a unique end-to-end business model and proprietary technology and AI that power decision making. Rather than chasing seasonal volatility, Quince invested in structural redesign. By partnering directly with specialist manufacturers and removing traditional intermediaries, the company challenges a retail model that has long embedded financial and environmental inefficiencies into the price of goods. Excess production, layered margins, and inventory risk inflate cost without improving quality. Quince's Manufacturer-to-Consumer platform addresses those distortions directly: reducing waste, compressing supply chains, and preserving material standards as it expands across essential categories.

What differentiates Quince is not pricing. It is the system behind how products are made, priced, and delivered. This structural operating advantage is built through proprietary technology, disciplined capital deployment, integrated manufacturing relationships, and a world-class team executing the platform at scale.

Traditional retailers typically forecast demand months in advance, placing bulk production orders long before products reach shelves. Excess inventory is routinely discounted, destroyed, or written off, costs that ultimately become embedded in consumer pricing. Quince instead forecasts demand weekly at the SKU and size level, introducing production through small-batch test orders before scaling. Factory integrations, materials verification systems, and real-time production planning allow inventory targets to be measured in weeks rather than quarters. By narrowing the distance between maker and customer, the company reduces excess inventory, shortens supply chains, and removes the financial and environmental inefficiencies historically built into retail pricing. The Company has re-defined the way goods get to market.

"For decades, consumers have been conditioned to equate higher prices with higher quality," said Matt Lippert, Chief Commercial Officer at Quince. "We play in categories where quality is tangible and measurable to disprove that assumption. The model is simple: design a different system that eliminates the waste consumers have traditionally paid for in retail. That starts with real care around quality, from the materials we source all the way through how products are made, while removing excess production, unnecessary intermediaries, and inventory risk. When those inefficiencies come out of the system, people experience the benefits through more consistent quality and more accessible pricing. Over time that creates trust, and increasingly customers come to Quince first when they're looking for something because they know what they're going to get."

That operating model has translated into exceptional growth, and last year surpassed $1 billion in top-line revenue. Since launch, Quince has experienced triple digit growth year over year, every single fiscal year.

"Quince has built hyperefficient infrastructure that enables it to deliver unmatched value to consumers at scale and, in turn, has built a brand people love," said Yoonkee Sull, General Partner at ICONIQ. "By redesigning how premium products are manufactured and delivered, compressing traditional retail cycle times and reducing waste, and building a deep understanding of what customers want in real-time, the company is correcting structural inefficiencies that have long defined retail economics. We are excited to triple down in Quince following a year of strong execution by the team and believe the platform is positioned for durable, long-term growth."

With this financing, Quince joins a limited cohort of private consumer companies valued at $10 billion or more, a milestone that reflects investor conviction not in a product, but in a platform. As the company expands globally, its proprietary Manufacturer-to-Consumer operating system is designed to compound, strengthening forecasting precision, production efficiency, and category expansion with each additional customer interaction.

Quince is a consumer technology platform rebuilding retail from the infrastructure up. Through its proprietary Manufacturer-to-Consumer (M2C) operating system, the company integrates AI–driven demand forecasting, real-time production planning, and direct factory partnerships to align supply precisely with customer demand, removing the layers of markup, inventory risk, and inefficiency historically embedded in pricing.

The company was built on a simple premise: premium quality should not require traditional retail markups. By redesigning how products are made, priced, and delivered, Quince restores transparency to modern retail and expands access to high-quality products across the categories people care about most. That system has quickly established Quince as a trusted destination for customers seeking premium materials, consistent quality, and pricing free from traditional retail markups. The result is a structurally more efficient model that challenges the economics of traditional retail and positions Quince as one of the fastest-growing consumer platforms in the industry.

