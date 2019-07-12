Quincy Miller Joins Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Massachusetts Board Of Directors

"Quincy shares our company's commitment to serving the communities where we live and work," said Andrew Dreyfus, president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. "That commitment, along with his dedication to diversity and inclusion, will be invaluable to ensuring Blue Cross remains the plan of choice in Massachusetts."

Miller serves on the board's finance and business performance committee and the health care quality and affordability committee.

The company's board helps set strategy and overall direction within a highly competitive and heavily regulated business environment. Board members bring to the company unique knowledge and experiences as well as the perspective of employers, labor, community and health care leaders, and other stakeholders. The company recruits from a select pool of highly qualified candidates and is committed to attracting and retaining highly qualified directors with significant business acumen and leadership capabilities as well as diverse experiences and backgrounds. Women and people of color comprise nearly 60% of the board.

About Quincy Miller

As vice chair and president of Eastern Bank, Miller focuses on helping lead the overall strategic direction of Eastern Bank, America's oldest and largest mutual bank which has $11 billion in assets and more than 115 banking and insurance locations in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire and Rhode Island. The bank has served its customers, colleagues and communities for more than 200 years.

Miller began his career in banking more than 20 years ago. Previously, he was president of Citizens Bank, Massachusetts and president of Citizens' Business Banking division. He has a passion for "leading from the front line" to ensure his perspective is guided by colleagues with diverse backgrounds and experiences.

He has been recognized in the community as an inaugural member of the GK100 "most influential people of color in Boston" by Get Konnected, and has been honored to receive numerous leadership awards from the Central Pennsylvania, Cleveland and Boston Business Journals.

Miller currently serves on the board of directors of The Boys and Girls Club of Boston, The Greater Boston Food Bank, Bottom Line, The Alliance for Business Leadership and The Greater Boston YMCA Board of Overseers. He is a board emeritus member of The Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts and is a C-suite member of The Partnership. He is a graduate of Lafayette College, where he earned a B.A. in economics and business, and of the Consumer Bankers Association's Graduate School of Retail Bank Management. He serves on Lafayette's Trustee Financial Policy Committee and its McDonogh Diversity Committee.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.com) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

