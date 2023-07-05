Quinlan Partners Recognized in Chambers and Partners' 2023 Litigation Support and Crisis and Risk Management Guides

News provided by

Quinlan Partners

05 Jul, 2023, 12:11 ET

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinlan Partners is pleased to announce that the firm earned recognition by Chambers & Partners, one the legal industry's most prestigious international rankings publishers, as a leading investigation and business intelligence firm in both its 2023 Litigation Support and Crisis & Risk Management Guides.

The firm was ranked in Chambers Litigation Support 2023 for Business Intelligence & Investigations, while New York-based partner Dorothy Baker was ranked as a leading litigation support practitioner.  The firm was also ranked in Chambers Crisis & Risk Management for Investigative Due Diligence

"We are honored and grateful to be recognized for our client work by Chambers & Partners and immensely appreciative of our clients and the trust they place in our team, " said Paul Quinlan, CEO and Founder of Quinlan Partners. "I am so proud of our entire firm."

Chambers wrote that Quinlan Partners' clients "attest to Quinlan's experience in dealing with complex and high-value due diligence." Chambers also reported that "Quinlan is an investigations and business intelligence firm that prides itself on impressive experience in investigative journalism. Its group of specialists are on hand to deep dive into background investigations, civil and criminal litigation support as well as fraud issues."

In its ranking of Baker, Chambers wrote that she "leverages her considerable expertise to carry out important due diligence and advise on major litigation." They reported that "Baker is an expert in public record and social media research with extensive experience conducting sensitive interviews with relevant witnesses."

Client feedback noted by Chambers include:

"The Quinlan team's responsiveness, thoroughness, attention to detail and client service are all top-notch."

"The Quinlan team delivers great client service, they are very responsive, flexible and practical."

"Quinlan has a strong team that can leverage to move quickly and with confidentiality. Their people are easy to work with and thorough."

"Quinlan has a strong team that can leverage to move quickly and confidently. Their people are easy to work with and thorough."

"They are always driving to get the correct answer."

About Chambers & Partners

Chambers & Partners is the leading independent professional legal research company operating across 200 jurisdictions. Their guides deliver detailed rankings and insight into the world's leading lawyers and law firms, business intelligence firms, and litigation support consultants. Its rigorous selection process includes independent research by over 200 research analysts, and interviews with clients and professional references.

About Quinlan Partners

Quinlan Partners is a global due diligence, investigations and business intelligence firm whose team of top former investigative journalists, corporate intelligence and investigations professionals, attorneys, and data and digital investigators excels at uncovering actionable information and intelligence, finding assets, and gathering evidence around the world. Clients include leading law firms, investment firms, corporations, and financial institutions. For more information on Due Diligence & Business Intelligence; Litigation Support & Corporate Disputes; and more, visit www.quinlanpartners.com

CONTACT:

Crandall Page
[email protected]

SOURCE Quinlan Partners

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.