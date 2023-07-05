Quinlan Partners Recognized in Chambers and Partners' 2023 Litigation Support and Crisis and Risk Management Guides

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinlan Partners is pleased to announce that the firm earned recognition by Chambers & Partners, one the legal industry's most prestigious international rankings publishers, as a leading investigation and business intelligence firm in both its 2023 Litigation Support and Crisis & Risk Management Guides.

The firm was ranked in Chambers Litigation Support 2023 for Business Intelligence & Investigations, while New York-based partner Dorothy Baker was ranked as a leading litigation support practitioner. The firm was also ranked in Chambers Crisis & Risk Management for Investigative Due Diligence.

"We are honored and grateful to be recognized for our client work by Chambers & Partners and immensely appreciative of our clients and the trust they place in our team, " said Paul Quinlan, CEO and Founder of Quinlan Partners. "I am so proud of our entire firm."

Chambers wrote that Quinlan Partners' clients "attest to Quinlan's experience in dealing with complex and high-value due diligence." Chambers also reported that "Quinlan is an investigations and business intelligence firm that prides itself on impressive experience in investigative journalism. Its group of specialists are on hand to deep dive into background investigations, civil and criminal litigation support as well as fraud issues."

In its ranking of Baker, Chambers wrote that she "leverages her considerable expertise to carry out important due diligence and advise on major litigation." They reported that "Baker is an expert in public record and social media research with extensive experience conducting sensitive interviews with relevant witnesses."

Client feedback noted by Chambers include:

"The Quinlan team's responsiveness, thoroughness, attention to detail and client service are all top-notch."

"The Quinlan team delivers great client service, they are very responsive, flexible and practical."

"Quinlan has a strong team that can leverage to move quickly and with confidentiality. Their people are easy to work with and thorough."

"They are always driving to get the correct answer."

About Chambers & Partners

Chambers & Partners is the leading independent professional legal research company operating across 200 jurisdictions. Their guides deliver detailed rankings and insight into the world's leading lawyers and law firms, business intelligence firms, and litigation support consultants. Its rigorous selection process includes independent research by over 200 research analysts, and interviews with clients and professional references.

About Quinlan Partners

Quinlan Partners is a global due diligence, investigations and business intelligence firm whose team of top former investigative journalists, corporate intelligence and investigations professionals, attorneys, and data and digital investigators excels at uncovering actionable information and intelligence, finding assets, and gathering evidence around the world. Clients include leading law firms, investment firms, corporations, and financial institutions. For more information on Due Diligence & Business Intelligence; Litigation Support & Corporate Disputes; and more, visit www.quinlanpartners.com

