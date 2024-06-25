Quinlan Partners Recognized in Chambers and Partners' 2024 Litigation Support and Crisis and Risk Management Guides

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinlan Partners is pleased to announce that the firm has again earned recognition by Chambers & Partners as a leading global investigation and business intelligence firm in both its 2024 Litigation Support and Crisis & Risk Management Guides.

The firm was ranked in Chambers' 2024 Litigation Support Guide for Business Intelligence & Investigations. Founder and Managing Partner Paul Quinlan was ranked a leading U.S. Business Intelligence & Investigations practitioner, as was Partner and Director of Investigations, Dorothy Baker, her second time ranked in this area. Quinlan Partners was also ranked in Chambers's 2024 Crisis & Risk Management Guide for Investigative Due Diligence. Paul Quinlan was ranked as a leading practitioner in Investigative Due Diligence, global-wide.

"We are proud to have our practices recognized and highly ranked for the second year in a row by Chambers & Partners," said Paul Quinlan. "We continue to be immensely appreciative of our clients and the trust they place in us. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and excellence of our team."

Chambers, whose in-depth research process includes interviews with clients and peers, wrote: "The team specialises in due diligence, litigation support and internal investigations. Market commentators attest to Quinlan's experience in dealing with complex and high-value due diligence."

They added that the firm's "group of specialists are on hand to deep-dive into background investigations, civil and criminal litigation support as well as fraud issues" and that "Quinlan often works alongside top global law firms and in response to key U.S. regulatory body investigations."

Chambers noted the firm draws on its team's "impressive experience" in investigative journalism.

"Quinlan Partners are consummate professionals," it wrote. "They know the space, are growing and ambitious, and hire and maintain strong talent."

Here is some of what our clients told Chambers:

"Quinlan is efficient, fast and reliable. They jump in and get to work quickly. The team is very responsive and produces exceptional work product."

"They have done a great job for us and really understand our pace and sensitivity. They seem to have great commercial judgment. They are able to understand the dynamics of a business and situation."

"Their work has been incredibly valuable and provided insight for our clients on issues involving transactions and potential hires of key principals."

"Paul (Quinlan) is obsessive about customer solutions and always offers white-glove service."

"Dorothy (Baker) is a consummate professional. She has great expertise."

"Dorothy is excellent. Very responsive and attentive to our clients' needs."

"Paul is a trusted advisor who helps us generate intelligence and insights about businesses we're considering investing in and the people who run them."

"The depth of quality of the research they were able to do was exceptional. It goes far beyond a background check."

"Quinlan Partners are smart at figuring out how to frame and ask questions and who to reach out to."

"Quinlan's client service is excellent. The team is very responsive and provides useful information.

About Chambers & Partners

Chambers & Partners is the leading independent professional legal research company operating across 200 jurisdictions. Their guides deliver detailed rankings and insight into the world's leading lawyers and law firms, business intelligence firms, and litigation support consultants. Its rigorous selection process includes independent research by over 200 research analysts, and interviews with clients and professional references.

About Quinlan Partners

Quinlan Partners is a global investigations and business intelligence firm whose team of top former investigative journalists, corporate intelligence and investigations professionals, attorneys, and data and digital investigators excels at uncovering actionable information and intelligence, finding assets, and gathering evidence around the world. Clients include leading law firms, investment firms, corporations, and financial institutions. For more information on its services, including Due Diligence & Business Intelligence; Litigation Support & Corporate Disputes; and more, visit www.quinlanpartners.com.

