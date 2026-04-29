quip and Glowbar Partner to Elevate Everyday Self-Care Through Routine-Driven Oral and Skin Wellness

A limited-time collaboration is running from April 26th through April 30th, where clients who book services at Glowbar's 23 locations will receive complimentary, award-winning quip Dissolvable Whitening Strips (choice of Rapid or Ritual), extending the in-studio treatment experience into an easy, at-home ritual designed to support ongoing whitening results.

At its core, the partnership is rooted in a shared belief that self-care isn't about doing more, it's about doing the right things consistently. Better habits drive better results, and by pairing Glowbar's efficient, results-driven facials with quip's design-forward oral care, the collaboration creates a more complete approach to maintenance, one that fits seamlessly into real life,

"There's a shift happening in how people think about self-care," said Meredith Glansberg, CEO of quip. "It's less about indulgence and more about consistency. Oral care has always been part of that daily ritual, but it hasn't always been seen through the same lens as skincare. Partnering with Glowbar allows us to bring those worlds together and reinforce a more holistic, habit-driven approach to wellness."

Glowbar's in-studio environment offers a high-intent setting for discovery, where clients are already invested in maintaining their skin. quip builds on that mindset by introducing a simple, habit-forming addition, reinforcing that lasting results come from what you do every day, not just once in a while.

The collaboration also brings together each brand's professional communities, including estheticians, dentists, and hygienists, underscoring a shared, expert-backed approach to routine-driven wellness across categories.

"Partnering with quip felt like a natural extension of how we think about skincare at Glowbar, consistent, results-driven routines that fit seamlessly into everyday life," said Rachel Liverman, Founder & CEO of Glowbar. "It's all part of what we call 'wellcare,' bringing together the efficiency and expertise of clinical services with the accessibility of personal care habits. This partnership allows us to extend that mindset beyond skincare, connecting oral care to the same routine-driven, preventative approach."

Supporting the partnership, quip and Glowbar will roll out a series of digital and social touchpoints, alongside consumer offers and community engagement initiatives centered around modern self-care routines.

As consumers increasingly move away from complicated, multi-step regimens in favor of streamlined rituals, this partnership signals a broader evolution of self-care that is simple, consistent, and designed to fit into everyday life.

About quip:

Since its inception in 2015, quip has been on a mission to transform oral care from a boring chore to a cherished ritual. With a commitment to simple, science-backed design, quip creates intuitive, effective products that make oral health accessible to all. In addition to its highly acclaimed electric toothbrushes, quip offers a full range of personal care products, including water flossers, toothpaste, refillable floss string, and mints. More than 54 million products have been sold, with millions of users enrolled in quip's subscription service to ensure their products stay fresh and effective.

For more information on quip, please visit www.getquip.com and follow @quip on Instagram and TikTok.

About Glowbar:

Glowbar is revolutionizing the skincare industry with 30-minute, affordable, customized, results-driven facial treatments. As the fastest-growing and largest facial membership brand, Glowbar operates 23 locations along the East Coast and has delivered expert care to over 500,000 clients. Dubbed "the custom facial that leaves your skin glowing" by Town & Country, Glowbar offers a streamlined, stress-free experience—eliminating overwhelming treatment menus and costly add-ons. Founded in 2019 by third-generation esthetician Rachel Liverman, the brand continues to expand its impact, debuting its first skincare products in 2025 and earning a spot at No. 409 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America.

For more information about Glowbar, please visit www.glowbar.com and follow @glowbar on Instagram and @getglowbar on TikTok.

Media Contact:

Danielle Zacharia | DAZ PR

[email protected]

SOURCE quip