Quiq Accelerates Global Partner Strategy with the Appointment of Industry Veteran Jim Tennant

Move deepens Quiq's investment in its partner ecosystem

BOZEMAN, Mont., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quiq, the agentic AI agent platform that resolves customer needs throughout the entire customer journey, today announced that Jim Tennant has joined the company as Global Channel Chief. Tennant's addition marks a deliberate expansion of Quiq's investment in its partner ecosystem at a moment of rapid growth for the company.

Jim Tennant, Global Channel Chief, Quiq

The addition reflects Quiq's confidence in its growth within the partner ecosystem. Many vendors in the agentic AI space are just answering FAQs. Quiq is solving real customer issues with AI like a human agent would for large enterprises like Roku, Staples, Brinks Home, and Accor. For partners, that difference matters: it means selling a platform with a track record, not a roadmap. Growing the channel leadership team is a direct response to that demand.

Tennant brings decades of channel leadership experience across enterprise software, customer experience, AI, and cloud ecosystems. He will focus on:

Accelerating partner-sourced and partner-influenced pipeline growth

Expanding strategic alliances, advisory firms, global systems integrators, distributors, and technology partnerships

Delivering predictable revenue opportunities through joint go-to-market execution

Providing world-class enablement, support, and ecosystem collaboration

Helping customers transform customer experience with agentic AI at enterprise scale

"Partners don't want another AI vendor with a good demo. They want a platform they can confidently put in front of their clients, deploy, and maintain for the long term," said Jim Tennant, Global Channel Chief at Quiq. "That's what drew me here. Quiq already has large enterprises solving real-world issues in production, which is a rare thing in this market right now. The team has already built real momentum, and my job is to make sure every partner sees Quiq the way our customers already do."

Mike Myer, CEO of Quiq, framed the hire as part of a broader pattern. "We are seeing a groundswell of interest from channel partners, especially for Voice AI. Jim's addition to the Quiq team elevates an already strong team to world class."

Quiq's approach is built on the same foundation as its product: agentic AI that gets work done across channels, matched with governed AI that keeps every decision transparent, verified, and in line with brand standards. That combination is what allows partners to sell Quiq with confidence, and what has made Quiq a trusted name among the enterprises it already serves.

About Quiq

Quiq is the agentic AI agent platform that resolves customer needs throughout the entire customer journey, maintaining continuous context across all channels while giving you complete visibility into every AI decision. Leading global brands including Roku, Accor, Brinks Home, Staples, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Terminix, Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, and Bob's Discount Furniture trust Quiq to resolve customer needs with confidence. Learn more at quiq.com.

SOURCE QUIQ, INC.