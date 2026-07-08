Quiq launches Verified Intelligence to give enterprise brands full control over agentic AI

The agentic AI platform introduces a three-part control layer — guardrails, simulations, and step-by-step visibility — so enterprise brands can move on AI without putting their customer experience or brand reputation at risk.

BOZEMAN, Mont., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quiq, the agentic AI agent platform for enterprise customer experience, today announced Verified Intelligence, a set of capabilities designed to give brands the controls they need to deploy and operate agentic AI with confidence. Verified Intelligence combines guardrails that protect every customer interaction, simulations that prove AI behavior before go-live, and step-by-step visibility into every decision the AI makes.

Quiq's Verified Intelligence interface showing three capability cards — Guardrails, Simulations, and Visibility — each with a green checkmark indicating all checks passed, displayed within the Quiq AI Agent platform.

Enterprise brands are under pressure to move on AI. The risk is not moving too slowly, it is deploying AI that behaves in ways you cannot predict, explain, or control. Run agentic AI with confidence, not guessing. Verified Intelligence is Quiq's answer to that problem.

"The brands that get AI right are the ones that never had to choose between innovation and control," said Mike Myer, CEO of Quiq. "Verified Intelligence is how we make sure our customers never have to make that tradeoff. You get agentic AI that acts, and a control layer that makes sure it acts correctly."

Guardrails that protect. Before any response reaches a customer, Quiq's proprietary Verify Claim cross-references the AI's answer for accuracy. Process Guides encode brand standards directly into the AI's behavior without requiring code. Guardrails protect your brand before every response goes out.

Simulations that prove. Unlike tools that test single turns or scripted paths, Quiq lets teams run hundreds of realistic multi-turn conversations before a single customer sees the AI. Teams can define specific tests the simulation must pass, locking in desired behaviors as regression tests or adding targeted tests to make sure it cannot silently recur. Edge cases, regressions, and policy failures get caught before they reach production, not after.

Visibility into every decision. Quiq surfaces the step-by-step reasoning behind every individual interaction. Teams can see every AI decision in sequence since 100% of AI decisions are visible and auditable. Teams can refine and improve AI agent performance with full confidence, and demonstrate to stakeholders exactly how the AI is performing.

Verified Intelligence is available now across the Quiq platform for all AI Agent deployments.

About Quiq



Quiq is the agentic AI agent platform that resolves customer needs throughout the entire customer journey, maintaining continuous context across all channels while giving you complete visibility into every AI decision. Leading global brands including Roku, Staples, Accor, Brinks Home, Terminix, Urban Outfitters, and IHG Hotels & Resorts trust Quiq to resolve customer needs with confidence. Learn more at quiq.com.

SOURCE QUIQ, INC.