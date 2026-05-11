Quiq Brings AI Agents Into Production Across the Full Customer Journey

Voice AI and a new brand reflect the shift toward connected, well-governed, and scalable customer experience

BOZEMAN, Mont., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quiq, the enterprise agentic AI agent platform trusted by more than 150 global brands, today unveiled Voice AI and advanced its platform to support enterprises moving from isolated AI pilots to scaled deployments that must operate consistently throughout the customer experience. The company also introduced a new brand that reflects this next phase of customer experience.

AI Moves From Pilots to Production

Live demo of Quiq Voice AI Speed Speed

As AI adoption accelerates, the challenge for customer experience teams has moved from experimentation to execution. Most customer experience systems still operate in fragments, losing context on customers between channels like chat, SMS, and voice, and relying on decision-making that is difficult to understand. As AI moves into full-scale deployment, enterprises require continuity, visibility, and oversight in every interaction.

Quiq's platform meets that need. It brings voice, messaging, and human agents together into a single, coordinated system that maintains context throughout interactions, enabling AI and human teams to operate in a reliable and well-managed way throughout the customer's experience. By enabling AI at every step and ensuring coordinated execution between AI and human agents, Quiq allows organizations to resolve customer needs from start to finish while preserving context, brand voice, and operational oversight. Rather than simplifying away the realities of enterprise environments, the platform is built to manage them. This includes multiple brands, communication channels, languages, and complex compliance requirements, all operating at the same time.

Extending AI Across Voice and Messaging

As part of this, Quiq is extending its platform into voice with Voice AI bringing its capabilities into real-time conversations. Customers can move between voice and messaging without losing context, while human agents receive complete interaction history when escalation is required. Every interaction, whether voice or digital, follows the same configurable guardrails, ensuring reliability, transparency, and alignment with brand standards.

Organizations using Quiq today are applying this model in production in industries including retail, hospitality, and consumer services, reducing cost per contact, increasing revenue, and improving customer satisfaction in day-to-day operations.

In one example, a global retail organization operates a single AI agent supporting four brands, seven countries, and four communication channels simultaneously, adapting to each brand's voice, each market's language, and each customer's history in real time.

A Brand That Reflects the Shift

Alongside these advancements, Quiq is introducing a new brand that reflects how customer experience is evolving in the age of AI. The new brand is a clearer articulation of what differentiates the platform. This includes a continuous, connected customer experience, transparent and governed AI decisioning, and architecture designed to apply a company's workflows, standards, and voice in every interaction. This is not a cosmetic refresh. It reflects how customer experience is changing as AI moves from experimentation to scaled deployment.

"Customers expect interactions to feel simple, but delivering that in real-world operations is incredibly complex," said CMO Jen Grant. "The real challenge is getting AI to work through the entire customer experience in a way that is reliable, understandable, and under control, which is where the market is heading."

Delivering that simplicity requires sophisticated systems behind the scenes. The most effective AI platforms do not eliminate complexity. They make it usable, turning workflows, business rules, and brand standards into systems that are both highly customizable for enterprise needs and consistent in how they operate. The complexity lives in the platform; the simplicity is what the customer experiences.

Quiq will continue investing in areas that matter most to customer experience teams, including deeper visibility into AI performance, improved coordination between AI and human agents, and more reliable execution in every interaction. As customer expectations rise, the focus is moving from isolated automation to systems that can deliver dependable, full-experience outcomes without sacrificing oversight or trust.

About Quiq

Quiq is the enterprise agentic AI agent platform that turns customer needs into fast, reliable resolution. The platform combines agentic AI with brand intelligence to deliver seamless customer experiences from initial contact through resolution — at scale, with safety, transparency, and control at every step. Quiq provides AI Agents that resolve customer inquiries directly and AI Assistants that empower human agents when escalation is needed. Continuous context flows across every channel and interaction, so conversations stay connected and nothing gets lost in translation. With built-in governance, transparency, and customized workflows, Quiq helps leading global brands deliver authentic, high-quality customer experiences at scale. Companies including Roku, IHG Hotels & Resorts, West Elm, Brex, Panasonic, Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, and Brinks Home trust Quiq to resolve customer needs with confidence. Learn more at quiq.com and view a live demo of Voice AI at Quiq's YouTube Channel.

SOURCE QUIQ, INC.