Quirky Critter Inflatables for Not-So-Spooky Halloween Fun!

Adorable 3-ft to 4-ft Animal Airblown® Inflatables from Gemmy

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kick up the cute factor this Halloween! Delight kids and adults alike with this adorable lineup of Gemmy Halloween Airblown® Inflatables, including unexpected critters and classic Halloween icons. Dressed in costumes or styled in vibrant colors, these irresistibly cute animal decorations are available at Walmart.

Quirky Critters in Costumes

Charm guests and trick-or-treaters with this sweet lineup of kooky and classic Halloween animal Airblown® Inflatables from Gemmy.

Vampire Highland Cow : Featuring a fuzzy fur texture on its head, this charming cow is dressed in a red and black vampire costume complete with fangs.

: Featuring a fuzzy fur texture on its head, this charming cow is dressed in a red and black vampire costume complete with fangs. Witch Dinosaur : Roar! Our bright green T-Rex has spiky teeth and wears a witch hat and black cape. A happy orange jack-o'-lantern sits at his feet.

: Roar! Our bright green T-Rex has spiky teeth and wears a witch hat and black cape. A happy orange jack-o'-lantern sits at his feet. Ghost Dog : Disguised as a ghost, this lovable beagle has a jack-o'-lantern bag, ready for a night of trick-or-treating.

: Disguised as a ghost, this lovable beagle has a jack-o'-lantern bag, ready for a night of trick-or-treating. Horned Baby Dragon : Add a pop of purple! This baby dragon is styled in two-tone purple with wings and playful spikes.

: Add a pop of purple! This baby dragon is styled in two-tone purple with wings and playful spikes. Skeleton Rubber Ducky : Who could resist a rubber ducky in a skeleton costume? Sure to get a laugh or two, this hilarious Halloween duck sports a bright orange beak.

: Who could resist a rubber ducky in a skeleton costume? Sure to get a laugh or two, this hilarious Halloween duck sports a bright orange beak. Shark Witch : Dressed in a purple witch outfit, this smiling shark will add a splash of fun to any display.

: Dressed in a purple witch outfit, this smiling shark will add a splash of fun to any display. Candy Corn Raccoon: Sweeten up the spooky season with this lovable raccoon, holding a big piece of candy corn and wearing a witch hat.

Classic Halloween Characters

Black Cat in a Jack : Peeking out from a smiling jack-o'-lantern, this green-eyed feline is purr-fect for cat lovers.

: Peeking out from a smiling jack-o'-lantern, this green-eyed feline is purr-fect for cat lovers. Devil Black Cat : Red horns and a coordinating red cape make this black cat inflatable a devilishly divine addition.

: Red horns and a coordinating red cape make this black cat inflatable a devilishly divine addition. Happy Bat : Dapper and delightful, this cheery little bat is styled in an orange and yellow checkered vest.

: Dapper and delightful, this cheery little bat is styled in an orange and yellow checkered vest. Goofy Spider: This eight-legged spider inflatable has a goofy grin and lime green and orange accents.

Charm guests and trick-or-treaters with this sweet lineup of kooky and classic Halloween animal Airblown® Inflatables from Gemmy, available in-store or online at Walmart.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal décor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® Lighting. For more information on products and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

