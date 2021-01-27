Quizlet and TikTok Partner on New Integration Enabling Creators to Build Engaging, Informative Learning Videos

"At Quizlet, we're focused on building effective study tools, and as part of our innovation process, we're always keeping in mind great ways to give learners study experiences that excite and inspire them to keep learning," said Phil Carter, director of growth, Quizlet. "This integration between TikTok and Quizlet is a unique opportunity to bring together the fastest-growing mobile entertainment platform and the largest AI-powered learning platform to reach students where they are seeking compelling content, particularly in a remote environment."

Creators on TikTok are able to choose from over 450 million Quizlet study sets, including sets they have personally made on Quizlet, or by browsing through subjects including science, history, languages, arts and more. Students simply click on the Quizlet link in the video to directly interact with the corresponding flashcards, making it easy to learn about any topic.

"The integration with Quizlet is an important step in our commitment to assist creators in the production of learning content, provide resources for learners, and introduce emerging teachers to the TikTok platform," said Sean Kim, head of product, TikTok. "2020 forced everyone to find new ways to educate and learn, and we believe bringing together the Quizlet and TikTok platforms can help build human connection, promote creative learning content and inspire enriching ideas."

This partnership comes in support of TikTok's Creative Learning Fund , a pledge to support the community through COVID-19, as millions of students around the world navigate ongoing learning from a distance.

About Quizlet

Quizlet is a global learning platform that provides engaging study tools to help people practice and master whatever they are learning. Every month, over 50 million students, teachers and everyday people use Quizlet to study any subject imaginable for school, work or as part of their personal interests -- including 2 in 3 high school students and 1 in 2 college students in the US. Combining cognitive science and machine learning, Quizlet guides students through adaptive study activities to confidently reach their learning goals. The company offers a combination of free and paid subscriptions for both students and teachers that enable further customization. Quizlet is headquartered in San Francisco, California and is backed by Icon Ventures, Union Square Ventures, Costanoa Ventures and General Atlantic. For more information, please visit www.quizlet.com .

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, Mountain View, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo. www.tiktok.com .

