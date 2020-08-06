Quizlet Announces New Board Member and Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quizlet , the global learning platform known for its AI-powered study tools, today announced it has appointed Shannon Brayton to its Board of Directors and has appointed a Chief Marketing Officer, Brad Ramsey.

"We are so excited to welcome Shannon and Brad, as veteran tech executives and experts in their fields," said Matthew Glotzbach, CEO of Quizlet. "They bring decades of leadership in key areas for our team, including integrated product marketing and communications, brand development and global user acquisition. They are already helping shape and define our future strategy, particularly as Quizlet sees increased demand across our top markets."

A strong operational executive and world-class leader, Shannon Brayton has more than 25 years of experience leading teams and shaping corporate narratives at some of the most innovative and disruptive internet brands. Brayton was most recently Chief Marketing Officer of LinkedIn, and before that worked in marketing and communications at OpenTable, eBay, Yahoo! and Intuit where she handled some of the highest profile M&A and IPO filings in the tech sector. She is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Vidyard and Relativity, and is an active angel investor.

"With more than a billion study transactions happening on Quizlet each week, the company has a massive reach and opportunity," said Brayton. "There's never been a more important time to be empowering students, and I'm excited to join and help continue the rapid growth and global expansion of Quizlet's online learning platform."

Quizlet's first CMO, Brad Ramsey, officially began his role in March and comes from Twitter, where he was vice president of global marketing. Ramsey brings over 20 years of marketing expertise that aligns well with Quizlet's global expansion plans, having driven growth and brand awareness, both domestically and internationally, for many of the world's largest internet brands. Prior to Twitter, Ramsey ran marketing efforts for Facebook in North America and Asia-Pacific. Before that, Ramsey managed global consumer marketing efforts at Google, and has held positions at eBay and Yahoo!

"The landscape of education is changing, distance learning is adding new challenges for students, and it's a great opportunity to ensure Quizlet's digital study tools reach students and teachers around the world," said Ramsey. "I'm excited to help drive Quizlet's impact, expand Quizlet's user base and build a brand that learners love."

Quizlet's leadership additions join at an exciting time in Quizlet's growth as the company recently announced a Series C funding and 1 Billion dollar valuation in May 2020.

About Quizlet

Quizlet is a global learning platform that provides engaging study tools to help people practice and master whatever they are learning. Every month, over 50 million students, teachers and everyday people use Quizlet to study any subject imaginable for school, work or as part of their personal interests -- including 2 in 3 high school students and 1 in 2 college students in the US. Combining cognitive science and machine learning, Quizlet guides students through adaptive study activities to confidently reach their learning goals. The company offers a combination of free and paid subscriptions for both students and teachers that enable further customization. Quizlet is headquartered in San Francisco, California and is backed by Icon Ventures, Union Square Ventures, Costanoa Ventures and General Atlantic. For more information, please visit www.quizlet.com.

Contact:

Loretta Stevens

Quizlet

[email protected]

SOURCE Quizlet

Related Links

http://www.quizlet.com

