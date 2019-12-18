Quizlet Announces New International Expansion Plans

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quizlet , the global learning platform, today announced continued international growth plans, welcoming a new Vice President of International, Richard Gregory, and the opening of its first office overseas in London.

With over 50 million monthly active users across 130 countries, learning from 400 million user-generated study sets, Quizlet is continuing to deliver on its commitment to provide personalized learning tools to students and teachers around the world.

Gregory enters his new role at Quizlet with over 20 years of experience in scaling fast-growth companies in domestic and international markets. He joins Quizlet most recently from Nextdoor, where he spent the last two years leading their global expansion. Prior to Nextdoor, Gregory helped Spotify establish its commercial presence outside of Europe. Gregory also spent nine years at Google creating search ad markets across the globe.

Quizlet adds its new London office to further support international users across Europe, Asia and Latin America. This is Quizlet's third office, joining San Francisco and Denver, and will be home to both business and product development roles.

"Quizlet is a learning platform people love because it empowers and guides them to effectively achieve their study goals. This role is an amazing opportunity to build on Quizlet's success by working with students, teachers and partners around the world to ensure our product meets our users' many different needs," said Gregory of his new position.

"Richard shares our mission to help all people practice and master whatever they need to learn with confidence," said Matthew Glotzbach, CEO of Quizlet. "His experience growing market-leading internet companies, from search to social networks, and understanding the commonalities and differences between regions, countries and cultures makes him the perfect fit for Quizlet."

Since launching in 2005, Quizlet continues to experience rapid year-over-year growth, and was most recently named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list of the fastest growing companies in North America.

Quizlet is a global learning platform that provides engaging study tools to help people practice and master whatever they are learning. Every month, over 50 million students, teachers and everyday people use Quizlet to study any subject imaginable for school, work or as part of their personal interests -- including 2 in 3 high school students and 1 in 2 college students in the US. Combining cognitive science and machine learning, Quizlet guides students through adaptive study activities to confidently reach their learning goals. The company offers a combination of free and paid subscriptions for both students and teachers that enable further customization. Quizlet is headquartered in San Francisco, California and is backed by Icon Ventures, Union Square Ventures and Costanoa Ventures. For more information, please visit www.quizlet.com .

