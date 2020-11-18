Quizlet Named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ for Second Year in a Row

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quizlet , the global learning platform known for its engaging AI-powered study tools, today announced it has once again been included on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ , a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 26th year.

"As an online study platform, Quizlet has always strived to support learners by providing effective tools to augment what they are learning in and out of class. I credit our amazing team's ability to innovate and develop real product solutions for what our users need, no matter the learning goal or type of education being sought," stated Quizlet's CEO, Matthew Glotzbach.

In 2020, Quizlet launched its AI-powered Learning Assistant as well as a new version of its popular collaboration game, Quizlet Live. The Quizlet Learning Assistant combines machine learning technology and learning science principles to create study experiences that adapt to each learner for better recall and deeper understanding. Taking into account the student's learning objectives and current knowledge state, the Learning Assistant powers personalized study paths, progress insights and smart grading. For educators, Quizlet also offers advanced content creation tools and student progress tracking, which can be leveraged for any type of learning environment.

Overall, 2020 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 175% to 106,508% from 2016 to 2019, with median growth of 450%.

About Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Quizlet

Quizlet is a global learning platform that provides engaging study tools to help people practice and master whatever they are learning. Every month, over 50 million students, teachers and everyday people use Quizlet to study any subject imaginable for school, work or as part of their personal interests -- including 2 in 3 high school students and 1 in 2 college students in the US. Combining cognitive science and machine learning, Quizlet guides students through adaptive study activities to confidently reach their learning goals. The company offers a combination of free and paid subscriptions for both students and teachers that enable further customization. Quizlet is headquartered in San Francisco, California and is backed by Icon Ventures, Union Square Ventures, Costanoa Ventures and General Atlantic. For more information, please visit www.quizlet.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Contact:

Loretta Stevens

Quizlet

[email protected]

SOURCE Quizlet

Related Links

http://www.quizlet.com

