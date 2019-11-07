Quizlet Ranked Among Fastest Growing Companies in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quizlet , the largest user-generated consumer learning platform in the US, today announced it ranked on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 25th year. Quizlet has experienced accelerating year-over-year growth, with over 50 million monthly users engaging across its study tools to practice and master whatever they need to learn.

Quizlet's CEO, Matthew Glotzbach, credits the company's ability to build a global learning platform with students' needs in mind, coupled with a well-designed freemium subscription business model and premium content marketplace for the company's growth.

"As the need for lifelong learning continues to take hold, and more people want access to education around the world, we are seeing millions of students, teachers and everyday people use Quizlet's app to study successfully for school, to advance their professional career and as part of their personal interests," said Glotzbach. "Quizlet is using the latest technology breakthroughs to guide people through effective studying no matter the subject, essentially serving as the intelligent tutor in their pocket."

Quizlet's app offers study activities and games to effectively prepare people for tests, assessments and certifications. Leveraging cognitive science and machine learning, Quizlet intelligently guides students through study activities until they effectively master the material. In addition to user-generated study content, Quizlet offers premium expert-curated study guides created by respected publishers and organizations to help students and professionals achieve their study goals. More than 90 percent of students who use Quizlet report getting better grades.

Overall, 2019 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 166% to 37,458% from 2015 to 2018, with median growth of 439%.

About Quizlet

Quizlet is used by two in three high school students and one in two college students – and a total of over 50 million people each month. Quizlet is the largest user-generated consumer learning platform in the U.S., using activities and games to help students practice and master what they're learning. Quizlet's learning activities help people effectively study over time so that they can master foundational information and retain it long-term. With more than 350 million user-created study sets currently available, students and teachers can find content from others or create their own. Quizlet supplements existing modes of learning, enabling students to engage with any material in the ways they learn best and providing a knowledge base for teachers to share content with one another. The company offers a combination of free and paid subscriptions for both students and teachers that enable further customization.

Quizlet was founded in 2005 by then-high-school-student Andrew Sutherland to study for a French exam. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California and is backed by Icon Ventures, Union Square Ventures and Costanoa Ventures. For more information, please visit www.quizlet.com .

