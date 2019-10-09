Quizlet Unveils New Swipe Studying and Advanced Content Creation Features

Better grades are just a swipe away thanks to swipe flashcards on Quizlet's free iOS and Android apps. This new feature allows students to quickly determine material they already know and focus on what they don't — all through a fun and easy-to-use swipe interface. Only available on Quizlet's mobile apps, swipe flashcards are helping students learn more content more quickly. Check out how the swipe studying feature works here .

Creating custom study sets on Quizlet is now easier and more efficient thanks to new advanced content creation features. Quizlet's new smart scanning tool lets users instantly create study sets by scanning in their notes with their phone or tablet. New rich text formatting options allow users to highlight main ideas, underline key concepts and bold important terms to study with more focus. These advanced features help break down dense information, emphasize important material and better organize comprehensive study sets. Smart scanning and rich text content creation features are available to Quizlet Plus and Quizlet Teacher subscribers.

"With these new features, Quizlet is making studying more efficient and customizable to give students even more confidence as they prepare to ace their tests this year," said Matthew Glotzbach, CEO of Quizlet. "92% of our users already say that Quizlet helps them get better grades, but we're always trying to find new ways to help students get those consistent wins and feel successful in their learning journey."

Since launching in 2005, Quizlet has steadily grown year-over-year and is used by students and teachers in 130 countries around the globe. Quizlet users create hundreds of thousands of study sets daily and the platform currently hosts more than 350 million user-generated study sets and 10.6 billion terms. Available on both desktop and mobile, Quizlet reaches over 50 million active users each month.

"Our features enable students to better express what they're learning and enjoy the study experience, which is a goal that has been in Quizlet's DNA from the very beginning," said Andrew Sutherland, founder and CTO of Quizlet. "Today, technology has brought Quizlet to reach new levels of accessibility and ease for students to learn to the fullest."

Quizlet is used by two in three high school students and one in two college students – and a total of over 50 million people each month. Quizlet is the largest user-generated consumer learning platform in the US, using activities and games to help students practice and master what they're learning. Quizlet's learning activities help people effectively study over time so that they can master foundational information and retain it long-term. With more than 350 million user-created study sets currently available, students and teachers can find content from others or create their own. Quizlet supplements existing modes of learning, enabling students to engage with any material in the ways they learn best and providing a knowledge base for teachers to share content with one another. The company offers a combination of free and paid subscriptions for both students and teachers that enable further customization.

Quizlet was founded in 2005 by then-high-school-student Andrew Sutherland to study for a French exam. It is headquartered in San Francisco, California and is backed by Icon Ventures, Union Square Ventures and Costanoa Ventures. For more information, please visit www.quizlet.com .

