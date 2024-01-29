Quorum Announces Next Generation for Grassroots Advocacy

Public affairs software enhances its unified grassroots platform with new features, like AI, to help professionals get information and execute strategy, all in one place.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quorum , a market leader in public affairs software, launches the next generation of grassroots advocacy software with major new updates to Quorum Grassroots. With intuitive workflows and AI features to provide a modern advocate experience and drive greater engagement, public affairs professionals will be able to greater amplify the issues they care about.

Grassroots advocacy professionals continually face challenges navigating complex political systems and getting the right messages in front of the right people at the right time. Quorum Grassroots — and the full Quorum suite — empowers its users with a comprehensive grassroots and government affairs platform to maximize every interaction between organizations and those who influence policy.

Enhancements to Quorum Grassroots include:

Inspiring action with a modern advocate experience: Users can boost action, conversion and capture attention through modern designs across any campaign, allowing for simplified engagement with streamlined forms.

Users can boost action, conversion and capture attention through modern designs across any campaign, allowing for simplified engagement with streamlined forms. Creating impactful campaigns: Customers can use a powerful builder to create compelling campaigns in five minutes, thanks to intuitive steps, a live preview with instant visualization and flexible layouts that keep text and images seamlessly in sync.

Customers can use a powerful builder to create compelling campaigns in five minutes, thanks to intuitive steps, a live preview with instant visualization and flexible layouts that keep text and images seamlessly in sync. Customization to increase influence on lawmakers: Using AI message variations, customers can create up to 300 customizable, unique, and more persuasive communications to lawmakers. New updates also include enhanced targeting allowing users to personalize messages to up to six segments, adapting to reach each key role legislators play in advancing bills.

"Grassroots professionals have small windows to maximize every interaction and must adapt to break through the noise with policymakers," said Alex Wirth , co-founder and CEO of Quorum. "Our customers need sophisticated, unified technology to stay at the forefront of their advocacy efforts, including leveraging tools like AI and enhanced segmentation to customize more personalized messaging for policymakers. These next-generation features will help modernize the advocate experience, making it much easier to amplify voices and dramatically boosting what grassroots organizations can accomplish."

Quorum previously acquired Capitol Canary and Phone2Action to create the most comprehensive and technologically advanced public affairs software on the market. This launch marks the integration of Phone2Action's cutting-edge grassroots mobilization and digital advocacy technology into the Quorum platform. Quorum Grassroots' new features equip public affairs professionals with the comprehensive tools they need to navigate the evolving political landscape and achieve meaningful change.

Hundreds of organizations trust Quorum Grassroots, which has helped launch tens of thousands of campaigns across nonprofits, associations, and enterprises.

"The Quorum Grassroots platform has been a game-changer, helping our team broaden the reach of advocate stories and keep a pulse on what matters to our community," said Dustin Perchal , Director of Advocacy Engagement & Mobilization at The ALS Association . "The intuitive interface, streamlined workflows and powerful new features allow us to amplify our impact like never before. Whether it's mobilizing supporters, coordinating action or targeting key decision-makers, Quorum gives us the edge we need to break through the clutter and get our messages heard."

For more information on how Quorum is powering grassroots advocacy, visit www.quorum.us .

About Quorum

Quorum is public affairs software that helps users get information and execute strategy, all in one place. Thousands of public affairs professionals use Quorum for their work in Congress, all 50 state legislatures, major U.S. cities, the European Union, and several additional countries. Quorum works with corporations, trade associations, and nonprofits such as Toyota, Walmart, Uber, the Sierra Club, the Alzheimer's Association, and the Air Force. Founded in 2014, Quorum is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with an international office in Brussels.

Media Contact

Jaclyn Pullen

BLASTmedia for Quorum

[email protected]

SOURCE Quorum