Quorum's New AI Tools Enhance Legislative Insights, Workflows

WASHINGTON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quorum , a market leader in public affairs software, launches Quorum Copilot, a set of AI products helping organizations streamline their legislative workflows, improve creativity and save time on everyday policy activities.

Government affairs professionals have to navigate tens of thousands of bills, posts, documents, testimonies and more from Capitol Hill. Quorum Copilot ushers in a new era of data-driven insights and strategic decision-making for their teams. The Copilot Analyze feature evaluates legislative bills and provides critical insights to help navigate complex policy landscapes. It efficiently summarizes and extracts key information from the bills government affairs professionals track so they can spend more time on relationship-building and stakeholder engagement. Quorum's Copilot Analyze will launch to a select group of customers to gather real-world data and improve its capabilities before wider availability.

"Sifting through thousands of pages within a bill while trying to keep up with floor and committee testimony and social media chatter can be daunting for organizations. Crucial information can easily slip through the cracks," said Alex Wirth , co-founder and CEO of Quorum. "Quorum Copilot uses AI to redefine how organizations gather and analyze policy information, enabling teams to focus their efforts on high-impact strategies instead of manual tasks."

In addition to Copilot Analyze, Quorum Copilot features include:

Copilot Search : Enhance search efficiency by finding information quickly and informing public affairs strategies with more precise insights from AI-generated search terms.

: Improve grassroots outreach with sophisticated targeting to lawmakers by auto-generating up to 300 variants of an original message. Copilot Scout: Gain a comprehensive view of state policy landscapes with AI-enhanced keyword searches.

"Government affairs teams are tracking policy changes on more issues than ever before," said Marcy Daniel , chief product officer at Quorum. "Quorum Copilot is an AI tool that enables teams to transform and simplify their policy analysis, advocacy, and legislative work so they can spend more time focusing on what matters the most. Any AI feature gets better as it learns from users, and I can't wait for customers to dive into the tools and continue to make our model tuned to support their needs."

For more information about how Quorum Copilot transforms public affairs, visit www.quorum.us .

About Quorum

Quorum is public affairs software that helps users get information and execute strategy, all in one place. Thousands of public affairs professionals use Quorum for their work in Congress, all 50 state legislatures, major U.S. cities, the European Union, and several additional countries. Quorum works with corporations, trade associations, and nonprofits such as Toyota, Walmart, Uber, the Sierra Club, the Alzheimer's Association, and the Air Force. Founded in 2014, Quorum is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with an international office in Brussels.

