Quorum Federal Credit Union Announces its 2026 Board Officers

Newly elected leadership reinforces Quorum's commitment to strong governance and digital‑first growth.

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quorum Federal Credit Union, a recognized financial industry pioneer serving members nationwide, today announced the election of new officers to its Board of Directors: Yogi Nehra as Chairperson, Allen Price as Vice Chairperson, Anthony Pompo as Secretary, and Rudy Chang as Treasurer. The newly elected officers underscore the Credit Union's ongoing focus on sound stewardship and digital innovation.

Quorum’s Board of Directors, clockwise from top left: Yogi Nehra, Chairperson; Allen Price, Vice Chairperson; Rudy Chang, Treasurer; Anthony Pompo, Secretary.

As Quorum's governing body, the Board of Directors provides fiduciary oversight and strategic direction, ensuring the Credit Union operates in the best interests of its members while maintaining financial strength, regulatory compliance, and alignment with long-term objectives.

Officers were officially elected on April 30, 2026, at Quorum's Board Meeting.

"These elections reflect the depth of talent and perspective across Quorum's Board," said Jeff Pachter, President and CEO of Quorum Federal Credit Union. "Each of these individuals brings a unique viewpoint and a proven ability to steer complex organizations. Their collective insight will be instrumental as Quorum builds on its position as a digital-first credit union—one designed to move at the speed of our members' lives and expectations."

Yogi Nehra, Chairperson & Director

Yogi joined Quorum's Board of Directors in 2024. He brings more than 20 years in banking, financial services, Big 4 consulting, and government. He is currently at Bank of America serving as Vice President in Global Risk Analytics where he develops product delivery program guidance and spearheads the implementation of enterprise-wide risk programs. He has held both full-time positions and provided consulting to financial institutions such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, UBS Investment Bank, Truist, Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and the Department of Homeland Security.

"Quorum has earned its reputation as a future-focused credit union by pairing innovation with sound execution," says Nehra. "As the organization works to enhance its technology-driven services and broaden its reach, the Board is instrumental in shaping that journey. I'm honored to bring my background in banking and financial services to a management team that is clearly focused on lasting value and member success."

Allen Price, Vice Chairperson & Director

Allen Price joined Quorum's Board of Directors in 2025 and is a seasoned mortgage industry executive with more than 20 years of experience across the primary and secondary markets. He currently serves as Senior Vice President at BSI Financial, where he focuses on loan subservicing, quality control, and mortgage servicing rights (MSR) acquisitions, while overseeing Sales, Transaction, and Client Management. Prior to BSI, Price held senior leadership roles at RoundPoint Financial Group, ServiceLink, Nationstar Mortgage, BBVA, Bank of America, and Fannie Mae.

"I am both humbled by the Board's vote of confidence in me as I step into this role of Vice Chairperson and excited to continue the good work that the Board and Senior Leadership have started," says Price. "I look forward to working with Jeff Pachter and his management team as Quorum continues to grow both membership and assets, respectively, while delivering a world-class membership experience."

Anthony Pompo, Secretary & Director

Anthony joined Quorum's Board of Directors in 2025 and brings more than 30 years of experience across IT, cybersecurity, industrial security, enterprise governance, and organizational change. He currently serves as Head of Information Technology and Security at SRC, Inc., where he leads enterprise IT and security operations within a highly regulated Department of Defense contracting environment. His career includes senior technology and security leadership roles at Aspen Dental Management, AXA Financial/The MONY Group, and United Technologies Carrier.

"It is a privilege to be re-elected to the Board as Secretary," says Pompo. "Quorum's disciplined, progressive approach has yielded compelling growth and results. I'm eager to continue partnering with the management team and Board to build on this momentum."

Rudy Chang, Treasurer & Director

Rudy Chang joined Quorum's Board of Directors in 2021 and brings more than 25 years of experience helping organizations connect strategy, operations, and technology to improve performance. He is the founder of Design of Work Partners, where he works with enterprise leaders to turn vision into execution through operating model design and large-scale change initiatives. He also serves as a Managing Director at Gather, a network of senior operators that helps organizations scale modernization efforts with flexible, outcome-focused talent. Previously, Rudy held senior leadership roles at IBM and Pitney Bowes.

"I'm proud to take on the Treasurer position at Quorum Federal Credit Union and support the organization's fiscal health and lasting sustainability," says Chang. "Credit unions have a unique responsibility to provide value to their members while maintaining prudent financial stewardship. I look forward to working with the Board and management team to help shape Quorum's future while ensuring we make smart investments that strengthen both performance and how we serve our members."

Quorum's 2026 Board of Directors

The newly elected officers serve alongside Quorum's full Board, which collectively provides oversight of strategy, risk management, financial performance, and executive leadership:

Marcella Barry, MS, SHRM-SCP, Director (joined 2021)

James F. Ingold, Director (joined 2018)

Matthew McKenna, Director (joined 2024)

Peter Silberstein, Director (joined 2024)

David Tilis, Director (joined 2024)

Eric J. Levy, PMP, CPM, Associate Director (joined 2025)

Robert Pienkowski, Associate Director (joined 2026)

In addition to the Board of Directors, Quorum's Supervisory Committee provides independent oversight of the Credit Union's financial reporting, internal controls, and audit functions.

"Quorum's Board brings together the experience needed to govern a modern, technology‑driven credit union," said Pachter. "With deep knowledge spanning financial services, technology, cybersecurity, and enterprise modernization, this group is well equipped to oversee risk, advance innovation, and help ensure Quorum provides digital banking that keeps pace with what our members expect."

About Quorum Federal Credit Union

Quorum Federal Credit Union (quorumfcu.org) is a forward-thinking online credit union headquartered at 2500 Westchester Avenue, Purchase, NY 10577. Founded in 1934 as the exclusive credit union for Kraft Foods employees, today the Credit Union serves over 50 companies nationwide, including Ogilvy, Avon, Mastercard, Mondelēz International, Philip Morris International, Altria, and Kraft Heinz, with members living in all 50 states. Quorum is dedicated to digital banking solutions that enable its members, partners, and employees to thrive in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

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SOURCE Quorum Federal Credit Union