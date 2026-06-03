Quorum Federal Credit Union Builds Reusable API Integration Layer with Flowgear

Standardized services replace one‑off integrations and speed delivery across digital banking initiatives.

PURCHASE, N.Y., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quorum Federal Credit Union, a recognized financial industry pioneer serving members and partners across the U.S., has announced a strategic collaboration with Flowgear, an Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) provider, to modernize its integration architecture and establish an API-first operating model designed to accelerate partner onboarding, standardize access to core legacy systems, streamline internal development, and simplify its technology stack.

Quorum Federal Credit Union, a recognized financial industry pioneer serving members and partners across the U.S., has announced a strategic collaboration with Flowgear, an Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) provider.

As financial institutions face growing pressure to launch new digital products faster—without increasing complexity—and integrate faster with fintech partners while maintaining control over core systems, Quorum adopted Flowgear to standardize and publish reusable APIs across its banking platforms. This approach enables Quorum to move beyond one-off, service-heavy integrations and toward a scalable, plug-and-play model that supports both internal innovation and external collaboration.

The platform's reusable architecture means each subsequent implementation builds on the same governed foundation, enabling faster time‑to‑value with reduced operational friction.

"Flowgear gives us a repeatable integration model," said Brayton Wicks, Digital Transformation Director at Quorum Federal Credit Union. "That means we can introduce new products and onboard partners quickly—without re‑engineering our core systems every time."

Using Flowgear, Quorum abstracts complex legacy systems and presents clean, consumable APIs that power a wide range of account-opening scenarios through a single orchestration layer. The platform supports new member onboarding with instant member number generation, cross sell and add product flows for existing members, joint owner additions, and complex trust and probate accounts—including Probate Express, a specialized digital checking account built for attorneys, financial advisors, and executors.

Behind the scenes, Flowgear orchestrates real‑time fraud and identity verification, deposit origination, and core banking operations to deliver instant confirmation to members while complex processing completes asynchronously. This approach eliminates manual handoffs and standardizes operations across all application types and digital channels.

"This approach changes the role of integration in the business. It moves from being a technical necessity to a strategic capability that supports innovation, partner ecosystems, and long-term scalability," said Daniel Chilcott, CEO & Co-founder, Flowgear.

Since implementing Flowgear's API‑first integration platform, Quorum has reduced partner onboarding timelines from weeks to days, eliminated manual data entry between deposit origination and core banking systems, and improved operational consistency across digital channels. These gains enable teams to deliver new capabilities faster while maintaining centralized governance and control.

This API‑first foundation positions Quorum to expand into emerging models such as embedded finance and ecosystem banking—without re‑architecting its core systems or introducing operational risk.



"This is about giving our teams the flexibility to respond to change without slowing the business down," said Wicks. "Whether it's a new product, a new partner, or a new market opportunity, we now have the foundation to move quickly and confidently."

About Quorum Federal Credit Union

Quorum Federal Credit Union (quorumfcu.org) is a forward-thinking, online credit union headquartered at 2500 Westchester Avenue, Purchase, NY 10577. Founded in 1934 as the exclusive credit union for Kraft Foods employees, today the Credit Union serves over 50 companies nationwide including Ogilvy, Avon, Mastercard, Mondelēz International, Philip Morris International, Altria, and Kraft Heinz and has members living in all 50 states. Quorum is dedicated to digital banking solutions that enable its members, partners and employees to thrive in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

About Flowgear

Flowgear is a globally recognized Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) trusted by businesses of all sizes to streamline data and app-to-app interactions, without the complexity of traditional tools. Founded in 2010 by Daniel Chilcott and JJ Milner, the company offers a no-to-low-code platform that lets teams build and deploy integrations quickly, using hundreds of pre-built connectors and a visual designer that simplifies even the most advanced workflows. With industry-leading reviews that rank it among the top iPaaS solutions globally, Flowgear gives businesses the speed, agility, and control to integrate anything, automate everything, and grow on a single platform. For more information, please visit https://www.flowgear.net/.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Quorum Federal Credit Union