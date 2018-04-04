Quorum Launches New Partner Program to Build a Powerful Ecosystem that Advances the Modern Energy Workplace

"At Quorum, we've been fortunate to build great relationships with several of the top companies in our industry, and when combining forces with our platform, the joint solution can deliver an unparalleled user experience and produce outsized results," said Ash Kulkarni, Head of Alliance & Channels at Quorum. "Through the Quorum Alliance Partner Program, we'll continue to build this powerful ecosystem as we collaborate with industry leaders to spur innovation and advance the modern energy workplace."



"This week at Qnections, our customers will experience the value of a powerful set of sponsors focused on delivering the modern energy workplace," said Olivier Thierry, Chief Marketing Officer at Quorum. "The participation and contribution to Qnections by industry leaders such as KPMG, PwC, Esri, Microsoft and others reflect a powerful ecosystem of capabilities."

Quorum has built longstanding relationships with Technology Partners, including Microsoft, Oracle and Esri, and Services and Systems Integrators, such as Whitlock. In fact, every day more than ten thousand energy professionals rely on the combined technology of Quorum and Microsoft. Quorum recently released a Quorum-Microsoft eBook to demonstrate how the partnership is helping businesses replace a large paper trail with real-time insights and transforming the energy industry.

About Quorum Software

Quorum offers an industry-leading portfolio of finance, operations and accounting software that empowers energy companies of all sizes to conquer their most complex business challenges. From the field to the back office, defying complexity is coded in our DNA and our software. This unmatched experience is why Quorum is the choice of eight of the largest public energy companies worldwide, 75 percent of LNG exporters throughout North America and 80 percent of all natural gas processed in the United States. Designed for digital transformation, the myQuorum software platform delivers open standards, mobile-first design and cloud technologies to empower innovation at the speed of thought. At Quorum, we're helping visionary leaders transform their business, and the energy industry, for a digital world. For more information, visit www.quorumsoftware.com.



