Qurate Retail Group Appoints Leslie Ferraro to President, QxH

WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Qurate Retail Group announces the appointment of Leslie Ferraro, accomplished global marketing and innovation leader, to the newly created role of President, QxH, effective September 16. In this role, Ferraro will lead Qurate Retail's largest business unit, comprising its QVC and HSN brands in the US, reporting to Mike George, President and CEO, Qurate Retail, Inc. Ferraro's primary focus will be to advance the company's growth strategies by leveraging the power of video, storytelling, and curated retail experiences on new and next-generation platforms.

"Leslie's extensive experience driving growth and innovation, particularly her impact on a global scale at Disney Parks and Resorts, the world's preeminent experiential brand, fits perfectly with our focus on delivering the world's most engaging shopping experiences across all platforms and devices," said George. "We're looking forward to leveraging Leslie's leadership and proven track record of driving cutting edge, consumer-centric initiatives as we invite current and future generations of consumers to engage with our QVC and HSN brands and discover a new way to shop."

Reporting to Ferraro will be Mary Campbell and Mike Fitzharris, who will remain in their current leadership roles and as members of the company's global executive team. As Chief Merchandising Officer, QRG and Chief Commerce Officer, QVC US, Campbell will continue to lead Qurate Retail Group overall merchandising strategy, QxH digital and marketing strategy, and QVC US brand and commerce operations. Fitzharris, President, HSN, will continue to lead HSN brand and commerce operations and QxH video platform expansion and distribution, as well as oversee the HSN St. Petersburg, Fla. campus.



Ferraro brings to Qurate Retail an impressive 17-year track record of achievement at the Walt Disney Company, most recently as Co-Chair, Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media and President, Disney Consumer Products. In this role, she led the Disney Store and retail businesses and a global organization that delivered innovative products across multiple toy, book, home, and apparel categories, connecting audiences to the iconic Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel brands. Prior to Consumer Products, Ferraro served as Executive Vice President, Global Marketing, Sales and Travel Operations for Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, where she was responsible for driving a wide range of creative, consumer-focused, revenue-driving commercial strategies across the worldwide Theme Parks, Disney Cruise Line, Adventures by Disney, Disney Vacation Club, and Disney Institute. In her time with Parks and Resorts, Ferraro was instrumental in envisioning the next generation of park experiences around the world.

"Qurate Retail is a world leader in bringing compelling product discoveries to market through highly engaging digital and social shopping platforms," said Ferraro. "I am looking forward to joining the company to further elevate the QVC and HSN brands and accelerate the implementation of strategies that will cement our position as a leader in experiential retail."

Ferraro's additional experience prior to joining The Walt Disney Company includes work with McCann-Erickson, a world-renowned advertising agency, and Johnson & Johnson, a leading global healthcare products company.

About Qurate Retail Group

Qurate Retail Group comprises seven leading retail brands – QVC, HSN, Zulily, Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill, and Grandin Road – all dedicated to providing a Third Way to Shop®, beyond transactional ecommerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores. Globally, Qurate Retail Group is #1 in video commerce, reaching approximately 380 million homes worldwide via 15 television networks and multiple ecommerce sites, social pages, mobile apps, print catalogs, and in-store destinations. Qurate Retail Group is among the top 10 ecommerce retailers in North America (according to Internet Retailer) and is a leader in mobile commerce and social commerce. Qurate Retail Group combines the best of retail, media, and social to curate products, experiences, conversations, and communities for millions of highly discerning shoppers – bringing joy, inspiration, and humanity to shopping. Qurate Retail Group also curates large audiences, across multiple platforms, for thousands of brand vendors. Headquartered in West Chester, Pa., Qurate Retail Group has 27,000 team members in the US, the UK, Germany, Japan, Italy, Poland and China. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com, follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB) includes the Qurate Retail Group portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests and green energy investments.

