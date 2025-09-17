QVC and Ree Drummond Debut Exclusive "Ree by The Pioneer Woman" Fashion and Food Collection

Inspired by Ree's casual lifestyle on her family ranch in Oklahoma, the new fashion line blends flattering silhouettes and signature feminine details with everyday wearability and comfort. Shoppers will find prairie-and boho-inspired embroidery, delicate trims, artisanal fabrics, super-soft knits, and versatile denim in both regular and petite sizing (XXS–5XL) with pricing ranging between $42-$139 (pricing subject to change).

"I live a pretty casual daily life, but having great looking clothes has always been important to me –whether I'm around the house cooking and having family over or heading to town for a meeting or date night," said Ree Drummond. "I'm so excited to bring my new Ree by The Pioneer Woman clothing to QVC this month; think soft vintage denim, easy dresses, throw-on jackets, and cozy layering knits to bring all the outfits together. I'm blown away by the quality and details QVC and I were able to achieve together, and I've already been enjoying all the pieces over the past several weeks. I love this collection!"

The Ree by The Pioneer Woman collection ushers in a new design evolution for Ree. Drawing inspiration from her personal style, home updates, and the way she entertains today, the clothing blends her signature warmth and charm with more sophisticated colors and a fresh, elevated look.

In addition to fashion, Ree is equally passionate about food. Her hand-picked assortment of fan-favorite offerings bring the level of "PW" deliciousness to QVC customers. "I have loved visiting QVC to share my cookbooks over the past fifteen years, so it seems only fitting for me to partner with them to release some of my very favorite dishes," said Drummond. "From my braised pulled pork to a dead-ringer for my famous homemade pecan pie, I couldn't be more excited to share even more deliciousness with QVC customers."

Shoppers can stay hungry for more offerings joining the Ree by The Pioneer Woman food collection later this year.

"For years, Ree Drummond has been a source for inspiration, comfort, and a sense of home through The Pioneer Woman brand," said Mara Sirhal, Chief Merchandising Officer at QVC. "By bringing this collaboration exclusively to QVC, we are bridging these two worlds together to create something truly special—an overall experience about celebrating a shared love of home, family, and style."

The QVC-exclusive "Ree by The Pioneer Woman" apparel will premiere on-air Sunday, September 21st at 4 pm EST. Ree will also be appearing on "Gourmet Holiday – featuring Ree by The Pioneer Woman – Food" that same day at 5 pm EST to introduce two of her food collection items.

About QVC

QVC® empowers shoppers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products – from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry – and connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories and award-winning customer service. Worldwide, QVC reaches more than 200 million homes via 13 TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and FAST and other digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, websites and mobile apps. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan and Italy. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com , follow @QVC on Facebook , Instagram or X , follow QVC on Pinterest or YouTube , or search "QVC" on LinkedIn.

QVC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: QVCGA, QVCGP) is a Fortune 500 company with six leading retail brands – QVC, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – and other minority interests. QVC GroupSM is a live social shopping company that redefines the shopping experience through video-driven commerce on every screen, from smartphones and tablets to laptops and TVs. For more information, visit qvcgrp.com , follow QVC Group on YouTube , or search "QVC Group" on LinkedIn.

