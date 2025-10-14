QVC Makes the Holiday Season Bright with Kathy Hilton as "Mrs. Claus"

The modern-day Christmas icon will bring her signature style with exclusive curations, a Holiday House pop-up experience in NYC, and an appearance on QVC's second TikTok Shop Super Brand Day

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC®, a world leader in live shopping, is kicking off the holiday season by welcoming Kathy Hilton as its official "Mrs. Claus" for 2025. Known to many as the "Queen of Christmas," with her warmth, wit and timeless style, Hilton will help shoppers discover thoughtful gifts, hosting must-haves and festive looks—as seasonal programming and limited-time deals roll out across QVC's platforms.

Kathy Hilton as QVC’s Mrs. Claus, spreading cheer this holiday season through exclusive curations, her famed PJ Party and a Holiday House pop-up in New York City.

"I've always loved welcoming guests into my home—especially during the holidays, when everything feels a little more magical," said Q50 Ambassador Kathy Hilton. "As QVC's Mrs. Claus, I'm excited to bring that spirit to shoppers everywhere through glamorous gifts, entertaining essentials, and curated holiday moments. This season should be about sparkle, celebration and ease—and I can't wait to share it all."

As Mrs. Claus, Hilton will headline a series of festive, shoppable moments—both on-screen and in person—as part of QVC's "All Is Bright" holiday campaign.

Exclusive and New Product Launches:

Hilton introduces to QVC a luxe jewelry collection with Anna Zuckerman, an exclusive signature candle collaboration with Slatkin & Co., and a special edition PrintFresh Pajama set that will debut November 2. These QVC launches offer shoppers a curated selection of thoughtful gifts, holiday hosting essentials, and cozy style picks—all handpicked and Mrs. Claus-approved.

On November 4, viewers can tune in to QVC and QVC's TikTok for a unique view of Hilton's Annual Holiday Pajama Party, live from her Bel-Air home. As the Presenting Sponsor of this iconic event, there will be featured products, festive entertaining tips, and appearances by Harry Slatkin and Q50 ambassadors.

On November 19–20, Hilton hosts Mrs. Claus' Holiday House, a two-day pop-up experience at Iron23 in New York City's Flatiron District. Guests can explore imaginative holiday spaces, meet QVC personalities, discover special-edition products, and shop the season's most joyful collections—all in a setting designed to celebrate togetherness and holiday magic. The event is open to the public, with more information to come on potential VIP ticketing experiences.

"This holiday season, QVC is putting Mrs. Claus in the spotlight—right where she belongs," said Mara Sirhal, Chief Merchandising Officer at QVC. "Kathy embodies the spirit of every woman who transforms holiday moments into joyful memories that last a lifetime. From our TV broadcasts to live shopping on our TikTok Shop, we're making it easier than ever to deck the halls and discover the perfect gifts for the Mrs. Claus in your life—so she can finally enjoy the magic of the season."

For fans outside of New York City, QVC will host a TikTok Shop Super Brand Day event on November 19 starting at 1 pm ET, broadcasting hours of live, shoppable programming directly from the Holiday House. The event will give viewers a front-row seat to Mrs. Claus's festive world, featuring guest appearances and seamless live shopping with deals you won't find anywhere else.

Additional information and details on the above events, products and more can be found on QVC.com.

