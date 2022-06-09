QVC Brings Its Live Shopping Experience to FuboTV

The vCommerce leader is the first livestream shopping channel on the live TV streaming platform, and now reaches nearly 95% of pay digital livestreaming TV households in the US

WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC® , a world leader in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms, is now live on F uboTV (NYSE: FUBO), one of the world's leading live TV streaming platforms. QVC is part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) (NASDAQ: QRTEB) (NASDAQ: QRTEP).

QVC is the first livestream shopping channel on FuboTV, bringing 20 hours a day of live vCommerce programming*, featuring premier brands and fresh new products presented by celebrities and other interesting personalities who also engage with customers in real-time across multiple platforms. FuboTV, which has 1.06M subscribers in North America (Q1 2022), is available across most connected and smart TVs, gaming consoles, mobile apps, tablets and the web.

With this launch, QVC is now available on the top subscription services for digital livestreaming TV, which have a combined total of approximately 14 million subscribers in the U.S. These services are also known as vMVPDs, or virtual multichannel video programming distributors. As a result, QVC now reaches nearly 95% of pay digital livestreaming TV households in the US.

"QVC's fun and engaging livestream shopping experience lines up with FuboTV's mission to offer a leading portfolio of premium entertainment and lifestyle content alongside sports and news," said David Apostolico, SVP Platform Strategy, Development & Distribution for Qurate Retail Group. "We're excited to introduce our uniquely engaging vCommerce content to FuboTV viewers and welcome them as new customers, while also giving our existing customers yet another way to engage with us via digital streaming."

This launch reflects QVC's continued strategic initiative to expand the reach of its original broadcast and streaming vCommerce experiences across new media and digital platforms, which include over-the-top devices and services, shoppable apps, social media, digital over-the-air networks, mobile apps, and websites. QVC has been the first livestream shopping channel on multiple streaming services. QVC reaches more than 200 million homes globally via its 12 broadcast networks and reaches millions more via multiple streaming services, websites, mobile apps and social pages.

*QVC also offers four hours a day of prerecorded content.

About QVC®

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes QVC, HSN®, Zulily® and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail GroupSM"), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group is dedicated to providing a more human way to shop and is the largest player in vCommerce. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com , follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn . QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

SOURCE QVC