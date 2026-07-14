Beloved month-long event also includes Merrymakers Presley Pierce, Kim Gravel and Janine Graff with exclusive product launches, festive programming, deals and holiday inspiration

WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC®, a pioneer and leader in live social shopping, has tapped director, actor and haircare entrepreneur Danielle Fishel, and iconic singer, actor, producer and writer Lance Bass as Co-Chief Cheer Officers for its annual Christmas in July celebration. The beloved month-long event brings holiday cheer, exclusive new products and early gifting inspiration to help shoppers get a head start on holiday shopping and decorating.

QVC Celebrates Christmas in July® with New Co-Chief Cheer Officers Danielle Fishel and Lance Bass

Throughout the month of July, QVC is delivering the joy to customers early with hundreds of specially priced items across holiday décor, gourmet food, beauty, fashion, toys and more, perfect for gifting loved ones or treating yourself. Getting ahead on holiday decorating and gifting now also means more time for merriment with family and friends all season long.

QVC's Co-Chief Cheer Officers will be joined by Merrymakers Presley Pierce, boutique owner and style expert, Kim Gravel, style expert, entrepreneur and TV personality, and Janine Graff, designer, content creator and influencer, who will bring the ultimate holiday cheer throughout the month as they share exclusive content, curated gift ideas and decorating inspiration to help shoppers get into the festive spirit.

"Christmas in July has become one of QVC's most beloved traditions over the decades because it brings together the excitement of discovering new products, celebrating the holiday season and connecting with people in meaningful ways – and this year, we wanted to make it bigger than ever before," said Rosalia Bucaro Polizzi, Chief Merchandising Officer at QVC. "Danielle Fishel and Lance Bass bring genuine star power and authentic joy to this celebration, and together with our incredible Merrymakers, they're giving shoppers the best gift of all: getting ahead of the holidays while the pressure is still off. That's what QVC has always been about and continues to deliver on – making discovery joyful, creating memorable moments and making people's lives a little easier along the way."

QVC's Christmas in July Key Highlights:

Co-Chief Cheer Officers Danielle Fishel and Lance Bass will join John Battagliese, QVC host and Broadway performer, as special guests for a new podcast episode of "Cart Blanche" premiering July 24 on QVC+ and HSN+ and QVC's YouTube.

premiering July 24 on QVC+ and HSN+ and QVC's YouTube. In addition to new styling products launching from Danielle Fishel's Be Free by Danielle Fishel line, both Danielle and Lance will each be curating their favorite QVC Christmas in July gift list for shoppers this season.

line, both Danielle and Lance will each be curating their favorite QVC Christmas in July gift list for shoppers this season. Merrymaker Presley Pierce will debut his latest holiday home décor assortment on QVC, along with the July 25 premiere of "A Very Presley Christmas" with QVC Host Ali Carr on QVC+ and HSN+ where viewers will discover festive and fabulous finds that tell a story, from wreaths and trees to pillows, throws and beyond.

with QVC Host Ali Carr on QVC+ and HSN+ where viewers will discover festive and fabulous finds that tell a story, from wreaths and trees to pillows, throws and beyond. Merrymakers Kim Gravel and Janine Graff are also launching all-new Christmas in July holiday décor and providing seasonal decorating inspiration for shoppers across QVC's social media channels. To shop Danielle & Lance's curated gift list, our Merrymakers new holiday lines and more, visit QVC.com/collections/christmas-in-july-merrymakers.html.

Check out QVC+ and HSN+'s Christmas in July portal to find holiday content and special streaming deals all month long including new episodes of "Open Invitation," "David's Recipe Corner," "Christmas in July: Year-Round Merriment," Christmas Movies, and more. Stream free on demand via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming app or at QVCPlus.com.

To shop and enjoy QVC's complete Christmas in July assortment, shoppers can visit the platform they use most. Find us on the QVC channel, QVC.com, the QVC App, QVC+ and HSN+ streaming app, QVC on TikTok, QVC on Instagram, and all other social media channels. Plus, with QVC's extended Holiday Return Policy, eligible Christmas in July purchases can be returned through January 31, 2027*, giving shoppers added confidence to buy ahead.

*Restrictions may apply. See full return policy here.

About QVC

QVC® empowers shoppers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products – from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry – and connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories and award-winning customer service. Worldwide, QVC reaches more than 200 million homes via 13 TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and FAST and other digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via TikTok Shop, the QVC+ streaming experience, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, websites and mobile apps. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan and Italy. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook, Instagram or X, follow QVC on Pinterest or YouTube, or search "QVC" on LinkedIn.

QVC Group, Inc. (OTCID: QVCAQ, QVCGQ, QVCPQ) is a Fortune 500 company with six leading retail brands – QVC, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – and other minority interests. QVC GroupSM is a live social shopping company that redefines the shopping experience through video-driven commerce on every screen, from smartphones and tablets to laptops and TVs. For more information, visit qvcgrp.com, follow QVC Group on YouTube, or search "QVC Group" on LinkedIn.

SOURCE QVC