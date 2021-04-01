QVC Expands Clean Beauty Assortment with Danny Seo

The "Naturally, Danny Seo" collection for QVC.com is a curation of products from brands that meet both QVC and Seo's high standards for clean beauty. The initial assortment will include more than 30 items from brands including Patyka, SERUMKIND, InstaNatural, and Farmacy Beauty, with additional brands and products added throughout the year. The dedicated landing page will also feature original video content with Seo reviewing the products and sharing his tips and tricks. Additionally, QVC will offer a limited-edition "Naturally, Danny Seo Clean Beauty Box" with five full-size products from brands including Farmacy Beauty, Lavido, Instanatural, Seed Phytonutrients, and Beekman 1802 for customers to experience the best of clean beauty.

"This is the ultimate dream come true," said Danny Seo. "I've long been a fan and customer of QVC and admire how, as a retailer, they are able to create a special relationship with the customer that is rooted in trust. I am looking forward to sharing my favorite products across their platforms and creating this connection with the customer. We've rounded up the best clean beauty brands from all over the world and I'm excited to introduce my curated collection and share all of my learnings."

As part of this new collaboration, QVC will launch "Empties Edition with Danny Seo," a limited digital series on YouTube & Instagram Reels. In this series, Seo will share a unique perspective behind the clean beauty products he continues to empty time and time again. Each episode will give viewers insight into the application and benefits of specific products, and provide tips for incorporating clean beauty into their daily lives.

QVC, along with HSN, introduced its Clean Beauty seal in 2019. The QVC Clean Beauty seal designates that a brand formulates products without sulfates (SLS and SLES), parabens, methylisothiazolinone/methylchloroisothiazolinone, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, petrolatum, mineral oil, chemical sunscreens, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban, and talc. It also indicates products contain less than one percent of synthetic fragrances and are certified cruelty-free by a third-party source.

"QVC's collaboration with Danny Seo brings consumers more access and education around clean beauty options from a trusted and dynamic expert," said Mary Campbell, Chief Merchandising Officer, Qurate Retail Group, and Chief Commerce Officer, QVC US. "Through our video-rich shopping experiences across multiple platforms, we are uniquely positioned to educate the customer on the latest clean beauty trends by connecting them to the experts and sharing the stories behind the products. Clean beauty continues to be a strategic focus of our beauty business. We now have over 90 brands in our assortment across QVC and HSN that are leveraging the power of our storytelling capabilities to reach large audiences. We are excited to have an authority, like Danny, who brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to help our customers navigate this space while discovering new brands. We look forward to working with Danny to continue to expand our clean beauty assortment and bring our customers a new experience."

The "Naturally, Danny Seo" collection for QVC is available on QVC.com and through the QVC apps. Additional products will be introduced throughout the year.

About QVC®

QVC delivers the joy of discovery through the power of relationships. Every day, QVC engages millions of shoppers in a journey of discovery through an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products, from home and fashion to beauty, electronics, and jewelry. Along the way, QVC connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories, and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, and through a joint venture in China. Worldwide, QVC engages millions of shoppers via 12 broadcast networks and multiple streaming platforms, websites, mobile apps, and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook , Instagram , or Twitter , or follow QVC on Pinterest , YouTube , or LinkedIn .

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, and QRTEP) includes QVC, HSN®, Zulily® and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail GroupSM"), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group believes in a Third Way to Shop® – beyond transactional ecommerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores. In addition to being a world leader in video commerce, Qurate Retail Group is among the top 10 ecommerce retailers in North America (according to Digital Commerce 360) and is a leader in mobile commerce and social commerce. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com , follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn . QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

About Danny Seo

Danny Seo is an Emmy Award-winning television show host, magazine founder and Editor-in-Chief, bestselling author of 12 books, and syndicated columnist. In addition to his flagship publication "Naturally, Danny Seo," he is also the Principal and Publisher of the home design magazine and digital platform "Rue."

