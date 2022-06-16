QVC Taps Size-Inclusivity Pioneer Universal Standard To Design Exclusive Capsule Collection

For more than 30 years, QVC has been a size-inclusive apparel destination, where customers can shop fashion by style, color, fabric, design or season and find a range of sizes. QVC offers each customer the same price for apparel, regardless of size.

Also renowned for its leadership in size-inclusivity, Universal Standard brings its high-touch design approach to create refined, but low-maintenance styles for Form & Line. In a departure from conventional sizing models, Form & Line follows Universal Standard's own sizing structure, which reflects the average size of women in the United States and sets a size 18 as the Medium.

"At Universal Standard, our goal is to democratize the shopping experience, so a size two and a size 32 can shop in the same way," said Universal Standard co-founder and CEO Polina Veksler. "We are thrilled to continue working with retailers like QVC to make elevated fashion accessible to all people."

Available in four polished colorways (Reds, Blues, Blacks, Grays), Form & Line features the Knit Short Sleeve Tee, Ponte Pencil Skirt, Ponte Pull-On Pants, Knit Tee Dress, Knee Length Cardigan, and Seine Denim Jeans – all curated to complement one another for flawless styling. Price points range from $44 to $88 per style.

Form & Line is now available on all QVC platforms.

About QVC®

QVC is a world leader in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. QVC empowers shoppers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products – from home and fashion to beauty, electronics, and jewelry – and connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories, and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan and Italy. Worldwide, QVC reaches more than 200 million homes via its 12 broadcast networks and reaches millions more via multiple streaming services, websites, mobile apps, and social pages.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes QVC, HSN®, Zulily® and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail GroupSM"), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group is dedicated to providing a more human way to shop and is the largest player in vCommerce.

About Universal Standard

Universal Standard - the world's most size inclusive fashion brand – has revolutionized the shopping experience, as the first and only brand to offer every style in every size from 00-40. The brand was founded in 2015 by friends Polina Veksler and Alexandra Waldman, who set out to democratize the fashion industry and promote Fashion Freedom: size equality that allows a size 2 and a size 32 to shop in the same way – using style as the only filter.

Since its inception, Universal Standard leads by example to show what the future of fashion should look like - consulting and partnering with iconic global brands about how to be more inclusive, introducing Fit Liberty, an exchange program that allows a customer to replace pieces when their size changes, collaborating with forward-thinking nonprofits to raise awareness and funds for mission-driven causes, and most simply but importantly, offering a line of high quality, elevated essentials for all people. For more information, visit www.UniversalStandard.com

