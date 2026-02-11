Qvinci and Harmonyze Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate Franchise Performance Coaching

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qvinci Software, the leader in franchise financial performance solutions, and Harmonyze, the AI performance coaching platform built for franchise brands, today announced a strategic partnership designed to help franchisors turn financial insight into consistent, actionable coaching across their franchise brands.

For franchises, the partnership connects two historically siloed areas: accurate, near real-time financial performance data and the ability to translate that data into clear, prioritized coaching actions that drive location-level improvement.

"Franchise brands don't struggle with a lack of data – they struggle with turning insight into action at scale," said Brad Adams, President and CEO of Qvinci. "By partnering with Harmonyze, we're helping franchisors bridge the gap between financial performance visibility and day-to-day coaching execution, so teams can focus on the actions that matter most for each location."

Harmonyze's AI-native coaching platform evaluates data across systems such as POS, CRM, and operational tools to surface specific, context-aware coaching recommendations for Franchise Business Coaches (FBCs) and brand leaders. When paired with Qvinci's automated financial data collection, consolidation, and benchmarking, franchise teams gain a more complete view of what is happening financially and how to coach owners toward better outcomes.

"Financial performance is a critical input to effective coaching, but access to timely, standardized data has been a painful challenge," said Gary Liskovich, Co-Founder of Harmonyze. "By integrating Qvinci's trusted financial insights into the Harmonyze coaching workflow, brands can ensure coaches are equipped with accurate, up-to-date data, allowing them to prioritize the most effective actions and deliver clearer, more impactful guidance to owners."

Together, Qvinci and Harmonyze help franchise brands:

Gain near real-time visibility into location-level financial performance

Identify coaching priorities based on meaningful financial and operational context

Deliver consistent, actionable guidance across large and growing franchise brands

Improve accountability, compliance, and performance at the location level

Looking ahead, the partnership is expected to help franchise brands scale more effectively by aligning financial performance management with modern, AI-driven coaching systems – transforming data into a repeatable advantage across the entire organization.

To learn more, schedule a demo, or explore a free trial, visit www.qvinci.com.

About Qvinci Software

The leader in franchise financial performance solutions, Qvinci's patented technology automates the collection, consolidation, and mapping of franchisee location data into a brand-defined Standard Chart of Accounts. It seamlessly integrates with QuickBooks, Xero, and Excel to provide near real-time access to wellness dashboards, customizable KPI scorecards, peer benchmarking, and cashflow forecasting.

For more information visit: https://franchises.qvinci.com/

About Harmonyze

Harmonyze is the AI performance coaching platform built for franchise brands. Founded in 2023, Harmonyze helps franchise teams turn complex data into clear, prioritized coaching actions by evaluating performance within each location's real-world context. By connecting insight directly to execution, Harmonyze enables coaches, owners, and leaders to drive consistent improvement across every location in the brand.

For more information visit: https://www.harmonyze.com/

