Qvinci Announces Summer 2026 Product Launch, Expanding Connected Intelligence for Every Decision-Maker

Newly released capabilities transform more data from across the business into personalized intelligence, powering faster, more informed decision-making.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qvinci Software: Qvinci, a global leader in financial and operational performance management, today announced its Summer 2026 Product Launch. The release, which includes more API capabilities to connect to an expanded data set, role- and industry-specific dashboards, and enhanced reporting features, provides decision-makers with a smarter way to manage business performance.

Qvinci Announces Summer 2026 Product Launch

As organizations expand, critical financial and operational data becomes fragmented across various systems and platforms. The Summer 2026 Product Launch solves this challenge by connecting more data and delivering insights tailored to the people responsible for driving results, creating a single, trusted source of intelligence.

"Organizations generate more data than ever before, but data alone doesn't improve performance," said Charles Nagel, Founder and Chief Product & Innovation Officer of Qvinci. "Every innovation in this release was designed to help organizations connect more of their intelligence, making trusted insights available to every decision maker."

Some of the highlights of the Summer 2026 Product Launch include:

Expanded API capabilities that connect financial and operational data across systems to create a comprehensive view of organizational performance.

that connect financial and operational data across systems to create a comprehensive view of organizational performance. A new CFO Dashboard that gives leaders an executive-level view of key financial metrics, including profitability, cash on hand, at-risk entities, and more.

that gives leaders an executive-level view of key financial metrics, including profitability, cash on hand, at-risk entities, and more. Vertical-specific reporting with the Parish and School Dashboards for Dioceses that provides insights on the financial and operational metrics that matter the most to Catholic dioceses.

with the Parish and School Dashboards for Dioceses that provides insights on the financial and operational metrics that matter the most to Catholic dioceses. Enhanced reporting capabilities that offer automation and flexibility in how information is delivered and analyzed.

"Organizations don't need more reports. They need better intelligence," said Brad Adams, President, CEO, and Chairman of Qvinci. "This launch extends the power of Qvinci® Data by connecting financial and operational data to create more comprehensive metrics, delivering insights tailored to the people who need them, and backing our technology with services and expertise that help organizations turn intelligence into action."

With this release, Qvinci also announced an expansion of their Professional Services portfolio, now providing comprehensive service offerings for every stage and stakeholder. Qvinci services help organizations turn connected intelligence into measurable business outcomes through custom reporting, implementation support, and role-based training. Qvinci also introduced Qvinci Bookkeeping, a service that combines Qvinci's patented technology, their Austin, Texas-based professional services team, and vetted bookkeeping partners for a comprehensive solution to improve data accuracy.

The Summer 2026 Product Launch continues Qvinci's mission to transform disconnected data into actionable insights everyone understands and can act on.

More information about the Summer 2026 Product Launch, including a complete overview of the new features and services, is available on the Qvinci website. Qvinci will also showcase the release during its upcoming webinar, Connected Intelligence for Every Decision-Maker, on July 29.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3RrVPAL

About Qvinci Software:

Qvinci is the leader in financial performance management, helping accounting professionals, franchises, dioceses, and multi-entity organizations gain clear, actionable insights.

Its patented automation streamlines the collection, consolidation, and mapping of financial data into a Standard Chart of Accounts, enabling near real-time reporting. With tools like dashboards, KPIs, benchmarking, and forecasting, Qvinci drives better compliance, growth, and profitability.

For more information visit: https://www.qvinci.com

SOURCE Qvinci Software