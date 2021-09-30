QYOU Increases Revenue Guidance

For Quarter Ending September 30, 2021 Guidance Revised Upward to $4.7 - $4.8 Million from $3.1 - $3.8 Million

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that the company is increasing guidance on revenue upward to $4.7 - $4.8 million from the previously disclosed $3.1 - $3.8 million for the quarter set to close on September 30, 2021 (Q1 FY 2022). The new guidance is above the top end of levels previously disclosed for the following quarter marking more than a full quarter accelerated increase on revenue guidance. The company reported revenue in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 of approximately $300,000 and has provided revenue guidance for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 of $2.6-$2.7 million.

In three successive quarters the revenue of the company has grown from approximately $300,000 to $2.6 million to $4.7 million.

Revenue growth occurred in all segments of the business and includes consecutive month over month record advertising sales from July through September on The Q, the company's Hindi language youth focused channel now available in over 122 million TV households and to over 676 million OTT and mobile users in India.

Highlights of the quarter include:

The onboarding of over 30 new advertisers on the channel including previously announced brands Unilever, Nestle, P&G, Pepsi and Amazon along with new advertisers Coca Cola and Facebook.

Record ratings with an average Gross Rating Point (GRP as measured by BARC "the Nielsen of India ") of 42 for the quarter to date.

") of 42 for the quarter to date. Closing of the acquisition of Chtrbox and integration of the ad sales units to offer new platform Bharatbox to Tier 2 and Tier 3 targeted ad campaigns.

and integration of the ad sales units to offer new platform to Tier 2 and Tier 3 targeted ad campaigns. The launch of five new comedy series and the company's first original crime series " Jurm Ka Chehra " and the television premiere of " Aashram "

" and the television premiere of " " The addition of new distribution partners DEN Networks, Hathway Digital Cable, d2h and GTPL.

The closing of a strategic investment from Times of India Group/Brand Capital of $2M USD .

. The continued growth and expansion of the QYOU USA Influencer Marketing business including campaigns for major studios and game publishers.

Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder of QYOU Media commented "It is gratifying to see strong financial momentum accompanying the tactical and strategic achievements being made in every segment of our business. We are incredibly well positioned to continue this growth as every macro theme surrounding our business in social and influencer driven video and content is poised for continued growth. New monetization opportunities extend across our channels, digital and influencer driven business units. We are inspired by the multiple companies operating in the social video and creator economy now commanding valuations worth billions. We believe these trends are set to continue and we expect to build more and more revenue generating opportunities for the company as we close out the remainder of this year."

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, via our flagship brand, The Q, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. Our India based influencer marketing division, Chtrbox, is India's leading influencer marketing platform connecting brands and social media influencers. In the United States, we create and manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios, game publishers and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

