/R E P E A T -- ALLEGIANT AIR PILOTS TO PICKET NATIONWIDE

News provided by

Teamsters Local 2118

Nov 18, 2025, 07:00 ET

Teamsters Demand Fair Contract Covering 1,400 Workers Across the Country

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Air pilots, represented by Teamsters Local 2118, will hold a nationwide picket on Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. local time to demand a fair contract and an end to ongoing negotiation delays. More than 1,400 pilots at Allegiant across 22 airport bases are coming together as the company continues to ask for concessions while investing in everything except their dedicated pilots. By failing to offer a fair contract, Allegiant is losing talented and experienced pilots to competitor airlines and jeopardizing local routes. Teamsters pilots are simply asking to be respected and fairly compensated for the work they do every day and are picketing to remind the company that without pilots, their planes don't fly.

WHAT:

Allegiant Air Teamsters Informational Picket



WHEN:

Tuesday, Nov. 18


10 a.m. Local   



WHO:

Allegiant Air Teamsters Pilots



VISUALS:

Teamsters Allegiant pilots picketing and holding signs that say "Allegiant Air: Bad


Bets in Vegas, Bad Bets in Management" and "Allegiant Management Wastes


Millions, Pilots Still Waiting"

CINCINNATI

DES MOINES

FLINT

Address:

Address:

Address:

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Intl. Airport

 

3087 Terminal Dr, Hebron, KY 41048

Des Moines Intl. Airport

 

5800 Fleur Dr, Des Moines, IA 50321

Bishop Intl. Airport

 

3425 Bristol Rd, Flint,

MI 48507




On-site Contact:

On-site Contact:

On-site Contact:

Damian Scozarri

(513) 594-6941

Tyler Heavey

(913) 488-9706

Andrew Kakos

(937) 733-8689

GRAND RAPIDS

INDIANAPLOIS

Address:

Address:

Gerald R. Ford Intl. Airport

 

5500 44th St SE, Grand Rapids,

MI 49512

Indianapolis Intl. Airport

 

7801 Col H Weir Cook Mem Dr, Indianapolis,

IN 46241



On-site Contact:

On-site Contact:

Alex Fontaine

(989) 941-1510

David White

(352) 303-614

Contact:
 Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 2118

