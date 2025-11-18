/R E P E A T -- ALLEGIANT AIR PILOTS TO PICKET NATIONWIDE

Teamsters Demand Fair Contract Covering 1,400 Workers Across the Country

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Air pilots, represented by Teamsters Local 2118, will hold a nationwide picket on Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. local time to demand a fair contract and an end to ongoing negotiation delays. More than 1,400 pilots at Allegiant across 22 airport bases are coming together as the company continues to ask for concessions while investing in everything except their dedicated pilots. By failing to offer a fair contract, Allegiant is losing talented and experienced pilots to competitor airlines and jeopardizing local routes. Teamsters pilots are simply asking to be respected and fairly compensated for the work they do every day and are picketing to remind the company that without pilots, their planes don't fly.

WHAT: Allegiant Air Teamsters Informational Picket



WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 18

10 a.m. Local



WHO: Allegiant Air Teamsters Pilots



VISUALS: Teamsters Allegiant pilots picketing and holding signs that say "Allegiant Air: Bad

Bets in Vegas, Bad Bets in Management" and "Allegiant Management Wastes

Millions, Pilots Still Waiting"

ORLANDO SARASOTA FORT LAUDERDALE Address: Address: Address: Orlando Sanford Intl. Airport 8100 Red Cleveland Blvd, Sanford, FL, 32773 Sarasota-Bradenton Intl. Airport 600 Airport Circle, Sarasota, FL 34243 Fort Lauderdale Airport 100 Terminal Dr, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315





On-site Contact: On-site Contact: On-site Contact: Mike Richards (407) 516-2016 Pat Lancaster (386) 235-4451 Brad Dugan (832) 472-1170

PUNTA GORDA ST PETE DESTIN Address: Address: Address: Punta Gorda Airport 28000 Airport Rd, Punta Gorda, FL 33982 St Pete Clearwater Airport 14700 Terminal Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33762 Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport 1701 FL-85, Elgin AFB, FL 32542





On-site Contact: On-site Contact: On-site Contact: Aaron Adrian (219) 210-1716 Greg Hedge (727) 385-3159 Scott Musser (509) 844-4346

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 2118