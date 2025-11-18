/R E P E A T -- ALLEGIANT AIR PILOTS TO PICKET NATIONWIDE

News provided byTeamsters Local 2118
Nov 18, 2025, 06:00 ET
Teamsters Demand Fair Contract Covering 1,400 Workers Across the Country
LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Air pilots, represented by Teamsters Local 2118, will hold a nationwide picket on Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. local time to demand a fair contract and an end to ongoing negotiation delays. More than 1,400 pilots at Allegiant across 22 airport bases are coming together as the company continues to ask for concessions while investing in everything except their dedicated pilots. By failing to offer a fair contract, Allegiant is losing talented and experienced pilots to competitor airlines and jeopardizing local routes. Teamsters pilots are simply asking to be respected and fairly compensated for the work they do every day and are picketing to remind the company that without pilots, their planes don't fly.
|
WHAT:
|
Allegiant Air Teamsters Informational Picket
|
|
|
WHEN:
|
Tuesday, Nov. 18
|
|
10 a.m. Local
|
|
|
WHO:
|
Allegiant Air Teamsters Pilots
|
|
|
VISUALS:
|
Teamsters Allegiant pilots picketing and holding signs that say "Allegiant Air: Bad
|
|
Bets in Vegas, Bad Bets in Management" and "Allegiant Management Wastes
|
|
Millions, Pilots Still Waiting"
|
ALLENTOWN
|
ASHEVILLE
|
KNOXVILLE
|
Address:
|
Address:
|
Address:
|
Leigh Valley Intl. Airport
3311 Airport Rd,
Allentown, PA 18109
|
Asheville Regional Airport
61 Terminal Dr,
Fletcher, NC 28732
|
McGhee Tyson Airport
2055 Alcoa Hwy,
Alcoa, TN 37701
|
|
|
|
On-site Contact:
|
On-site Contact:
|
On-site Contact:
|
AJ Pennartz
(602) 919-8277
|
Jesse Peek
(480) 415-9516
|
Keyan Paglialunga
(330) 904-0289
|
NASHVILLE
|
PITTSBURGH
|
SAVANNAH
|
Address:
|
Address:
|
Address:
|
Nashville Intl. Airport
1 Terminal Dr,
Nashville, TN 37214
|
Pittsburgh Intl. Airport
1000 Airport Blvd,
Pittsburgh, PA 15231
|
Savannah/Hilton Head Intl. Airport
436 Airways Ave,
Savannah, GA 31408
|
|
|
|
On-site Contact:
|
On-site Contact:
|
On-site Contact:
|
Owen Hatchet
(615) 403-7133
|
William Fierman
(570) 855-2936
|
Chris Black
(843) 368-7624
Contact:
Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279
[email protected]
SOURCE Teamsters Local 2118
