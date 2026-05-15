R-MA Names 2026 Valedictorian and Salutatorian; To Study at Stanford and UPenn

Top graduates will attend Stanford University and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

FRONT ROYAL, Va., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Randolph-Macon Academy has named Pelumi Ibrahim and RJ Bamfo as the Class of 2026 valedictorian and salutatorian, recognizing two students whose academic achievement, leadership and personal growth reflect the Academy's mission of preparing students for college and life.

Top Randolph-Macon Academy graduates will attend Stanford University and UPenn's Wharton School. Post this Decision Day at R-MA!

Ibrahim, who earned a 4.438 GPA, will attend Stanford University to study electrical engineering. Bamfo, who earned a 4.430 GPA, will attend the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Both students completed 10 AP courses and made the President's List for 16 consecutive quarters.

"This recognition means a lot to me," Ibrahim said. "It means that all the hard work that I put in over the past four years at R-MA actually meant something and is being recognized."

Ibrahim also earned AP Scholar with Honor distinction and National Merit recognition. He is pursuing independent research focused on developing machine learning models for diabetic retinopathy. As class president, he said R-MA helped him build discipline, time management and confidence as a leader.

"Going to R-MA has built discipline and time management skills that I wouldn't be able to get anywhere else," Ibrahim said. "The structure here keeps you accountable at all times."

Bamfo moved to the United States from Nigeria as a freshman and said the R-MA community helped him adjust and find his footing.

"I remember initially being lost when I moved," Bamfo said, "but the wonderful community at R-MA helped me find my footing and become more comfortable."

Bamfo also volunteered with the organization I Vote for Me and explored his interest in business and technology through software development projects, including an AI-powered restaurant chatbot and a website focused on reducing prescription medication costs. He plans to continue building on those interests at Wharton.

"R-MA has taught me discipline, accountability, and most of all the importance of consistency," Bamfo said.

Brig. Gen. David Wesley, USAF (Ret.), president of Randolph-Macon Academy, said both students reflect the strength of the Academy's culture.

"Pelumi and RJ embody the best of R-MA," Wesley said. "Their success reflects not only their own talent and determination, but also the teachers, coaches, dorm staff, mentors and classmates who helped challenge and support them. We are proud of the leaders they have become and excited for what they will do next."

The Class of 2026 has earned more than $16 million in scholarship offers and includes students attending highly selective universities and service academies.

About Randolph-Macon Academy

Located in Front Royal, Virginia, Randolph-Macon Academy is a college-preparatory boarding and day school serving students in grades 8–12. Through academics, leadership development, character education and hands-on opportunities, R-MA prepares students from around the world for success in college and life. Learn more at https://rma.edu/.

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Media Contact:

Amy Harriman

Director, Enrollment Management and Financial Aid

Randolph-Macon Academy

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540-636-5202

SOURCE Randolph-Macon Academy