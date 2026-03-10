R-Zero Expands Prospector AI, Empowering Energy Savings for Real Estate Owners

$3.8 Billion Annually in Savings and Penalty Avoidance Identified

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, R-Zero , the leading smart building platform that reduces energy use and operational costs, announced the nationwide expansion of Prospector AI, its proprietary data analytics software that identifies immediate energy savings for commercial building owners and operators. Prospector AI now covers the top 20 U.S. metropolitan areas, analyzing over 32,000 buildings with a combined savings potential of $3.8 billion annually.

Originally launched exclusively in New York in December 2025, Prospector AI evaluates the energy performance of individual buildings to unlock immediate cost savings, energy reductions, and penalty avoidance, enhancing asset value for owners and operators. The software analyzes energy usage data to forecast achievable savings using R-Zero's building optimization technology and prioritizes properties by potential impact and deployment complexity, accelerating energy-efficiency deployment for real estate investment trusts, property management companies, and portfolio managers nationwide.

The expansion comes as major U.S. cities face the pressures of surging demand, rising energy costs, and increasingly stringent building performance standards. Simultaneously, cities including Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. have followed New York City's lead in enacting building emissions regulations modeled after Local Law 97, which requires emissions reductions of 40% by 2030 and 80% by 2050 or face penalties reaching $268 per ton of excess emissions, resulting in potentially millions annually for large portfolios.

The 20 metropolitan areas now covered by Prospector AI represent the highest value in savings potential with a focus on markets where regulations require building owners to report on building performance standards. The top five markets alone—Washington, D.C. ($711M), New York ($622M), Denver ($318M), Chicago ($191M), and Boston ($160M)—account for over $2 billion in potential savings. The expansion also includes Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, Seattle, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Atlanta, Sacramento, Kansas City, Portland, Irvine, Fresno, Long Beach, Bakersfield, and St. Louis, with detailed market data available here .

"Expanding Prospector AI gives property owners and portfolio managers a clear, data-driven roadmap to improve efficiency, save money, and future-proof their assets across the country and their portfolio," said Jennifer Nuckles, CEO and Chairperson at R-Zero. "Building owners in every major market are facing the same convergence of rising energy costs, grid constraints, and compliance deadlines; Prospector AI provides significant leverage to customers nationwide to meet this challenge with proven ROI."

Prospector AI translates complex regulatory and performance data into clear, actionable intelligence. The platform integrates publicly available building performance disclosures, city benchmarking programs, federal energy datasets, and regional market research across major U.S. metros. R-Zero's proprietary AI modeling engine analyzes these datasets to generate energy savings projections, compliance insights, and portfolio-level prioritization. The result: owners and operators can identify high-impact efficiency opportunities, mitigate compliance risk, and deploy capital toward improvements that maximize returns while reducing environmental impact without affecting occupant comfort.

R-Zero is an AI-first building intelligence platform that reduces energy and operational costs, increasing net operating income and asset value across commercial real estate portfolios. By applying proprietary AI-driven optimization within existing building systems, R-Zero delivers measurable performance improvements without capital-intensive retrofits or operational disruption. The company partners with real estate owners, operators, tenants, and institutional investors to modernize building performance through scalable, data-driven intelligence. Learn more at www.rzero.com .

