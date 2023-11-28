RAAPID Empowers Strategic Vision and Execution of the Next Stage of Growth, Welcoming Michael Clark as President & Chief Growth Officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RAAPID, a trailblazer in AI-driven Risk Adjustment solutions, announced a significant addition to its top management, positioning the company for its next phase of innovation and growth. Michael Clark, an executive having led start-ups, early-stage, and mid and large-cap companies transformations and growth, opening new markets and segment expansion success, joins as President and Chief Growth Officer. While Chetan Parikh , a serial entrepreneur with a rich history in healthcare technology, steps up as the Founder & CEO.

RAAPID has rapidly transitioned from a promising startup to an emerging leader, now recognized for its AI and NLP-powered solutions that simplify risk adjustment using prospective & retrospective chart and audit review solutions for providers and payers, showcasing its commitment to improving accuracy and compliance, reduce costs while improving productivity and overall reducing the burden on providers now playing a pivotal role in shaping the future efficacy of risk adjustment.

Michael Clark brings over twenty-five years of healthcare expertise to RAAPID, having adeptly guided, as CEO, DeliverHealth's emergence from Nuance, where he previously led as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Provider Solutions. At RAAPID, Michael's role is instrumental in shaping our strategic direction and Go-to-Market. He will lead expansion efforts, marketing, business development, sales, operations, and customer success. His proven track record in delivering growth and operational efficiency is set to enhance RAAPID's market position and elevate our commitment to surpassing performance benchmarks and achieving superior satisfaction and results for our clients.

A serial entrepreneur in healthcare AI, Chetan Parikh, founded RAAPID to serve payers and providers and health-tech companies who serve them, including other organizations participating in Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid, ACA commercial, and Medicare ACO programs. As CEO, he now leads the company, driving innovation with advanced AI for better value-based care outcomes from scalable, customized solutions to drive appropriate revenue and reduce administrative costs, ensuring quality patient care and appropriate reimbursements.

"Our vision at RAAPID is to harness the power of AI/NLP to impact healthcare and redefine the Risk Adjustment landscape," said Chetan Parikh. "With Michael's deep experience in growth strategy and execution, we want to expand our reach and deepen our impact in the healthcare sector."

The genesis of this change lies in RAAPID's transition from a dynamic startup to a growth-oriented leader in purpose-built and proven explainable healthcare AI. With the healthcare industry at a pivotal moment, RAAPID's vision to empower healthcare workers with efficient, automated workflow and accurate, compliant AI-assistant is more relevant than ever.

With the recent strategic augmentation of its executive team, RAAPID is poised to enhance its brand presence and assert its thought leadership in the healthcare AI sector. By cultivating key partnerships and focusing on scalable growth, RAAPID is positioning itself to capitalize on future opportunities for expansion and innovation.

RAAPID is a healthcare technology company serving payers, healthcare providers, and other support organizations. Their platform uses artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), medically trained natural language processing (NLP), and knowledge graphs to power workflow applications that help healthcare organizations shift to value-based care. RAAPID's cloud-based Risk Adjustment applications - SaaS and API - take structured and unstructured patient data to extract accurate chronic conditions and determine the corresponding codes, calculate risk scores, identify gaps in care, and analyze population health trends. RAAPID enables payers, providers, and other organizations participating in Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid, ACA commercial, and Medicare ACO programs to drive revenue and reduce administrative costs with customized solutions.

