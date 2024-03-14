RAAPID Showcases Neuro-Symbolic AI for Risk Adjustment at RISE National Along with Announces Partnership with Holon Solutions

Redefining risk adjustment in '24, delivering an 'AI Assistant' approach to improve accuracy, efficiency, and compliant ROI for Audit and Retrospective reviews and Prospective gap closure at point of care.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era when healthcare technology is advancing at an unprecedented pace, RAAPID is at the forefront of applying novel Neuro-Symbolic AI, revolutionizing risk adjustment coding accuracy for payers and providers. With the introduction of its AI technology, RAAPID is setting new standards reducing historical coding variation, and appropriately surfacing and suppressing suspected care gaps in both retrospective and prospective purpose-built risk adjustment solutions. This cutting-edge technology, expert in converting unstructured to structured data while converging the already structured, is clinically trained to navigate the complex landscape of clinical data while adding reasoning to ensure that RAAPID's solutions are advanced, intuitive, and extraordinary in its efficacy.

At the heart of RAAPID's innovation is the ability to transform vast amounts of healthcare data, where typically 70%+ is unstructured, into actionable insights. Its Neuro-Symbolic AI is a testament to the company's commitment to leveraging technology as an AI Assistant for Coders and providers to improve accuracy and impact healthcare outcomes. This technology, embedded as an API or in RAAPID's workflow platform, is designed to meet the customer at their state of readiness and level of efficiency. Historically, those who carry risk contracts and its typically manual and increasingly variation-prone processes provide organizational challenges with costs, compliance, and administrative burden while lacking the tools needed to ensure appropriate reimbursements and improved patient care. RAAPID's single platform and core technology can serve the needs for Audit, Retrospective, and the burgeoning Prospective market needs

Adding to its technological prowess, specific to its Prospective solution offering, RAAPID has entered into a strategic partnership with Holon Solutions, a leader in healthcare information technology. This partnership aims to harness RAAPID's ability to surface suspected and emerging care gaps and along with Holon's renowned last-mile connectivity to reduce physician administrative burden at the point of care while improving patient outcomes. Holon's solution, partnering with RAAPID's Neuro-Symbolic AI ensure that the right information is delivered to care teams at the right time in their workflow, enhancing decision-making and patient care.

Chetan Parikh, CEO of RAAPID, expresses immense excitement about the partnership with Holon Solutions. "This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to transform healthcare through AI-driven technologies," says Parikh. "By joining forces with Holon, we are not just innovating for the sake of technology but driving real change that benefits patients, providers, and payers alike."

As healthcare continues to evolve, the partnership between RAAPID and Holon Solutions symbolizes a leap towards a future where technology and human-centric care converge to create a more efficient, effective, and equitable healthcare system. With mission-driven serial entrepreneurs like Chetan Parikh steering this visionary approach and investing in safe modern technology to address real challenges in segments like risk adjustment and value-based care, the healthcare industry can look forward to a future where technology truly serves - like never before - the needs of patients, payers, and providers.

About RAAPID

At RAAPID, our ambition propels us to become the world's leading risk adjustment solutions tailored to payers, providers, and pay-viders. Dedicated to empowering these organizations to enhance their financial and member's well-being and health while streamlining operations, RAAPID provides a comprehensive, customizable risk adjustment platform. Utilizing the forefront of technology— Neuro symbolic AI(AI), deep learning, clinically-trained natural language processing (NLP), and intricate knowledge graphs—our platform is engineered to unlock profound insights and drive precision in risk adjustment technology.

About Holon Solutions : Holon Solutions is the leading human-centric healthcare technology company that provides relief to healthcare teams. Our intelligent platform is a place where healthcare administration becomes effortless, with personalized tools that eliminate complexity. Using patented sensor technology, we deliver key information at the point of care to help save time, improve health outcomes, and increase revenue, with robust analytics that demonstrate value for enterprises.

