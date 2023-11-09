RABANNE H&M IS NOW AVAILABLE TO SHOP ONLINE AND IN SELECT STORES

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rabanne H&M collaboration fuses futuristic design with innovative craftsmanship, and the collection draws on the iconic 1960s creations of the house's late founder Paco Rabanne, re-energized since 2013 by creative director Julien Dossena. The Rabanne H&M collection takes revolutionary, dancefloor-destined style to a new dimension, blending iconic chainmail and glittering sequins with easy sportswear and slick tailoring. Spanning womenswear, menswear, accessories as well as a home décor capsule with H&M Home (US only), the collection is launching today in selected stores and online at hm.com

Key pieces for women include archival-inspired metallic mesh two-pieces and mirrored paillette dresses, alongside romantic rhinestone-adorned chiffon gowns and leopard-print jersey dresses. For men, sharp silver suits and metallic mesh vests turn heads alongside luxe loungewear. In accessories, contemporary takes on Rabanne's iconic paillette and metallic mesh bags steal the spotlight, along with Western-style boots and sequined pool-slides. Meanwhile the H&M HOME capsule combines statement-making metallic furniture with sculptural accessories.

The collection has been crafted in long-lasting, high-quality fabrics, with premium qualities of leather and wool appearing in accessories, outerwear, suiting and knitwear. In a first for both H&M and Rabanne, the house's iconic metallic mesh pieces feature both recycled and conventional metal, the result of months of development. Embellished items feature recycled PET sequins and recycled-glass rhinestones. 

News Releases in Similar Topics

