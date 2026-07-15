Rabobank and Expert.ai Strengthen Longstanding Partnership to Advance Trusted AI Innovation in Financial Services

Building on a successful collaboration that began in 2018, Rabobank reaffirms its trust in Expert.ai's vertical AI to enhance process automation.

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert.ai, a leading provider of enterprise AI solutions for business value creation, and Rabobank, one of Europe's leading cooperative banks and a globally recognized financial institution known for its innovation, sustainability leadership and expertise in complex financial ecosystems, today announced the renewal and expansion of their longstanding partnership.

An Expert.ai customer since 2018, Rabobank continues to invest in advanced AI solutions to improve business processes, strengthen customer engagement and unlock greater value from information. As financial institutions face increasing regulatory scrutiny, evolving compliance requirements and growing expectations around transparency and data governance, the ability to deploy AI that is both powerful and accountable has become a strategic imperative. The renewed agreement reflects the continued success of the partnership, combining Rabobank's strategic vision with Expert.ai's expertise in delivering enterprise AI solutions for highly regulated environments.

Through this strengthened partnership, Rabobank will continue to leverage Expert.ai's AI solutions through the EidenAI Suite, built on a hybrid AI (or composite AI) approach that combines natural language understanding, knowledge graphs, machine learning and large language models within a fully governable, multi-agent framework. This approach enables the deployment of advanced AI capabilities while maintaining full control, transparency and explainability — critical requirements in highly regulated industries like banking and financial services.

EidenAI solutions for banking and financial services help organizations address a wide range of priorities, from customer screening and financial crime detection during onboarding, to news monitoring for anti-money laundering initiatives, supporting practical use cases, such as email and document automation, customer service enhancement, market and competitive intelligence and the anonymization of customer interactions to protect sensitive and personal data.

A distinct approach to enterprise AI built on more than 30 years of expertise, a deep experience in highly regulated industries with innovation, governance and explainability makes Expert.ai a trusted partner for any AI initiative.

"Rabobank has consistently demonstrated leadership in innovation and a forward-thinking vision for the role of AI in banking and financial services. The continued strengthening of our partnership reflects years of successful collaboration, shared objectives and proven business outcomes," said Andrea Ricotti, SVP Sales North Europe at Expert.ai. "We are particularly proud that one of Europe's most respected financial institutions continues to place its trust in Expert.ai. In an industry defined by stringent regulated environments, AI governance and explainability are not optional; they are essential. These principles have been at the core of our AI vision and approach for more than 30 years, helping our top customers like Rabobank move beyond experimentation to deploy and scale AI responsibly while maintaining the control and transparency required in financial services."

About Expert.ai

Expert.ai Expert.ai is a company specializing in the implementation of enterprise artificial intelligence solutions to create business value, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market (EXAI: IM) and operating in Europe and North America. Through EidenAI Suite, Expert.ai supports companies and public administrations in their AI adoption journeys by offering a suite of ready-to-use solutions tailored for vertical markets. With 30 years of pioneering experience in innovation and technological excellence, Expert.ai has successfully implemented hundreds of projects, integrating the best technologies available on the market with its proprietary solutions. Its Hybrid AI approach (a neuro-symbolic AI based on natural language understanding and knowledge graphs, and machine learning/deep learning techniques - large language models, generative AI and agentic AI) is grounded in a vision of responsible, transparent and sustainable AI designed to serve people, address key challenges and achieve meaningful goals. Among Expert.ai's customers, who are served directly and through partners, are AXA XL, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, Sanofi, The Associated Press, Bloomberg INDG, Dow Jones, S&P Commodity Insights and other leading organizations. Dario Pardi, who brings decades of experience at major multinational companies in the ICT sector, is Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and a key shareholder of Expert.ai.

For more information, visit www.expert.ai

SOURCE expert.ai