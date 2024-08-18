Racheal Cecil and Austen Silva Claim Victory at 2024 Race for the Rail Onewheel World Championship

RENO, Nev. and SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Aug. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Motion proudly announces that Austen Silva and Racheal Cecil have claimed the men's and women's first-place titles in the 2024 Race for the Rail Onewheel world championship. The annual racing competition took place at the Sky Tavern Ski Area in Nevada. The winners each took home a coveted Race for the Rail trophy and grand prizes of $10,000.

Racheal Cecil of Atlanta, Georgia, made history by claiming her third consecutive Race for the Rail first-place victory, and Austen Silva, from South Lake Tahoe, California, earned his first world championship title. Riders faced a steep, mile-long double-track course with challenging terrain and wood features.

This year's Race for the Rail is Onewheel's biggest and most anticipated race to date. Hundreds of riders competed nationwide in Onewheel Racing League qualifying events, with just 26 earning an invite to compete in this year's race. Riders rode the chair lift to the top of the mountain and raced to the bottom. Outfitted with the new Onewheel GT S-Series Rally Edition boards, specifically designed for superior off-road performance, riders took on mountain bike terrain at incredible speeds.

"What an incredible show. I'm so proud of Rachael and Austen. They laid it all out there and will go down as legends for their performance on the mountain today," said Jack Mudd, Marketing Director at Onewheel. "This was the most ambitious course we've ever raced, and both Rachael and Austen made it look easy."

Onewheel's unique design, featuring a large single tire and self-balancing technology, makes it a highly versatile board for all-terrain riding. Riders can carve just as they do in other board sports like surfing or snowboarding. The sport of Onewheel riding has recently emerged, and its popularity is growing at an impressive pace, including recently being broadcast on ESPN 2.

"Onewheel racing brings together human skill and cutting-edge technology in a way that's unique among board sports," said Kyle Doerksen, CEO of Future Motion and creator of Onewheel. "A decade ago, when we introduced the first Onewheel, we never anticipated that it would spur such a passionate community of athletes, committed to not only advancing their skills but also committed to advancing the sport itself. We are excited to continue building on the board's capabilities and to watch the sport's popularity grow even further."

The Onewheel Racing League is managed by a passionate committee of volunteers dedicated to bringing Onewheel racing to new heights and a broader audience. Last year's race was recently re-aired on ESPN 2 (ESPN 8 The Ocho) on August 2nd, reflecting the growing national interest in the sport.

About Future Motion, Inc.

Future Motion, Inc. is a pioneer in personal mobility, committed to redefining the future of board sports and micromobility for over a decade. Its flagship product, Onewheel , is a self-balancing single-wheel electric board using sensors and gyroscopes to maintain balance and stability. Onewheel delivers the feeling of flow and freedom, allowing riders to control their speed and direction with intuitive leaning motions. Its product lineup includes the Onewheel Pint, Pint X, Onewheel GT, and Onewheel GT S-Series, each with unique performance capabilities and features. Onewheel provides a unique and exhilarating experience that delivers both the thrill of board sports and convenient transportation. It is ideal for recreation, urban commuting, or off-road exploration with its all-terrain capabilities. Onewheel holds over 110 patents for its technology and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California. It proudly designs and manufactures its products in the United States. Learn about Onewheel and shop products at Onewheel.com , and learn more about the Onewheel Racing League at Onewheelracing.com .

