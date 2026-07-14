Rad AI Appoints Former Google Cloud and Coinbase Executive Leonard Law as Chief Product Officer

Law joins as health systems accelerate the shift from legacy reporting software to AI-native radiology workflow platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rad AI, the leader in AI-powered radiology workflow solutions, today announced Leonard Law as Chief Product Officer. Law joins the company at a pivotal moment for the radiology reporting market, as health systems and radiology practices modernize decades-old reporting infrastructure in favor of AI-native platforms designed to drive radiologist and operational efficiency, reduce physician burnout and improve patient care.

Leonard Law, Chief Product Officer, Rad AI

That shift is already translating into significant momentum for Rad AI. The company is coming off the strongest quarter in its history, with continued growth across new and expanding partnerships. Recent enterprise adoption, including Yale New Haven Health System's selection of Rad AI Reporting, reflects growing demand for modern radiology infrastructure that can deliver measurable impact quickly. Within the first week of implementation, YNHH saw a 12% boost in reporting efficiency.

"Radiology is in the middle of a once-in-a-generation transformation, and companies that will lead this shift won't be the ones that just sell software. They'll be the partners that deeply understand radiology workflows and build technology that radiologists actually want to use," said Doktor Gurson, co-founder and CEO of Rad AI. "Leonard brings the enterprise product experience, technical depth and execution discipline needed to help Rad AI scale during this next phase of market adoption, as more health systems move from legacy reporting tools to AI-native infrastructure."

Law joins Rad AI from Primer, an enterprise AI platform, where he served as Chief Product Officer. Previously, he was Head of Product at Coinbase, where he led Wallet as a Service and helped shape the company's approach to web3 infrastructure and developer platforms. He also spent nearly a decade at Google Cloud and YouTube, most recently as Global Head of Platform for Financial Services at Google Cloud, where he led product management, engineering and solution architecture teams focused on accelerating enterprise cloud adoption.

At Rad AI, Law will work closely with Jeff Chang, MD, Co-Founder and President of Rad AI, to build on the company's radiologist-led product foundation and help scale the next generation of AI-native workflow solutions across Rad AI Reporting, Rad AI Impressions and Rad AI Continuity.

"Radiologists don't need another layer of software that slows them down. They need technology that fits the way they read, report and coordinate care every day," said Law. "Rad AI has earned trust by building with radiologists and solving real workflow challenges. As health systems move away from legacy reporting infrastructure, we have an opportunity to deliver a more intelligent, connected and measurable experience for radiologists, care teams and patients."

Law's appointment underscores Rad AI's ongoing momentum, following a string of product enhancements and strategic partnerships. Recently, Rad AI launched its next-generation speech recognition technology, improving speed and accuracy of diagnostic reporting. The company also announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with RSNA Ventures, bringing peer-reviewed knowledge directly into radiologists' daily workflow. Law's appointment also builds on a series of recent executive additions, including the naming of David Leonard as Chief Operating Officer and Elizabeth Bergey, MD, as the company's first Chief Clinical Officer.

About Rad AI

Rad AI is the leader in AI-powered radiology workflow solutions, helping radiologists work faster, reduce administrative burden and improve patient care. Founded by radiologists, the company builds AI-native products that support the full radiology workflow, including Rad AI Reporting, Rad AI Impressions and Rad AI Continuity. Together, these solutions streamline reporting, automate impression generation and help ensure patient follow-up for potential new cancers.

Rad AI is trusted by health systems and radiology practices representing more than half of the U.S. radiology market. The company has also been recognized by CB Insights, AuntMinnie, Deloitte, CNBC and Fast Company as one of the most promising and fastest-growing companies in healthcare AI.

Learn more about Rad AI at www.radai.com or on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/radai/.

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SOURCE Rad AI